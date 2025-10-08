CoHNA Welcomes Canada’s First Municipal Proclamation Condemning Hinduphobia

Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh presents the official resolution on Hinduphobia alongside CoHNA Canada president Rishabh Saraswat (right) and Wainwright resident Roshan Prasad (left), in Wainwright, Alberta, on October 7, 2025 Official proclamation by the Mayor and Councillors of the Town of Wainwright, Alberta, condemning Hinduphobia and affirming the contributions of the Hindu community. Signed by Mayor Bruce Pugh on October 7, 2025.

Town of Wainwright, Alberta, Led by Mayor Bruce Pugh, Takes Historic Stand Against Anti-Hindu Hate

Formal recognition is critical in these matters. It ensures that when hate incidents occur—whether against Hindu temples, students, or symbols—they are understood, documented, and addressed” — Roshan Prasad, a CoHNA member from Wainwright

WAINWRIGHT, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) welcomes the historic proclamation by the Town of Wainwright, Alberta, which has become the first municipality in Canada to formally condemn Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. This groundbreaking declaration addresses anti-Hindu discrimination and intolerance while reaffirming the community’s commitment to diversity, equal protection, and civil rights.The proclamation, led by Mayor Bruce Pugh and supported by the Town Council, recognizes Hinduism (Sanatana Dharma) as one of the world’s oldest and largest religions, practiced by more than 1.2 billion people in over 100 countries. It highlights the major contributions of Canadian Hindus across public service, His Majesty’s Canadian Armed Forces, medicine, technology, academia, business, and community life, while celebrating the global impact of Hindu traditions such as Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, music, and cuisine, which have enriched Canadian society.“Canada’s Hindu community has long exemplified the values of hard work, family, education, and respect for the rule of law,” the proclamation notes, calling Wainwright “a town that welcomes diversity and stands firmly against all forms of hate and discrimination.”“This historic step by Mayor Pugh and the Wainwright Town Council sends a powerful message that anti-Hindu hate has no place in Canadian society,” said CoHNA-Canada president Rishabh Saraswat. “As Hindus continue to face rising bigotry, from online misinformation to temple vandalizations, such formal recognitions are vital to fostering inclusion and safety for our community.”Across North America, municipalities and counties have begun taking similar measures to acknowledge and combat anti-Hindu hate. In 2023, Forsyth County, Georgia, became the first US jurisdiction to pass a resolution condemning anti-Hindu bigotry—an initiative spearheaded by CoHNA’s Atlanta chapter and supported by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The Wainwright proclamation now marks an important Canadian milestone in the same direction.Over the past few years, there has been a rash of vandalism attacks on Canadian Hindu temples and physical violence against individuals. A 2021 Rutgers University report on Hinduphobia warned of the rise of anti-Hindu discrimination online and its potential to translate into real-world violence. This is a concern echoed by many community organizations across Canada and the US. Recently, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) found police-reported hate crimes against South Asians in Canada rose 227% between 2019 and 2023. Hinduphobic slurs such as “pajeet” (a term identified in the Rutgers research) appeared in 26,600 posts in Canadian contexts between May 2023 and April 2025.“Formal recognition is critical in these matters. It ensures that when hate incidents occur—whether against Hindu temples, students, or symbols—they are understood, documented, and addressed,” added Roshan Prasad, a CoHNA member from Wainwright.The Town of Wainwright’s proclamation stands as a model for other communities across Canada. CoHNA encourages municipalities interested in adopting similar measures to reach out for guidance and resources. Community leaders seeking to strengthen protections against religious discrimination can contact CoHNA to access template proclamations and advocacy support.Situated on the traditional lands of the Cree Nation, Wainwright demonstrates how Canadian communities can stand against religious discrimination, foster harmony, and strengthen the country’s commitment to an inclusive society.

