Bali’s Goddess Retreats Celebrates Three Victories at 19th Annual World Luxury Hotel Awards

Beloved Women’s Sanctuary Earns Hat-Trick, Including Prestigious Global Cultural Retreat

We are especially honoured by the Global Cultural Retreat Award, as sharing the beauty of Balinese culture has always been a core part of our mission.” — Goddess Retreats Founder, Chelsea Ross

BALI, INDONESIA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goddess Retreats , the transformative women’s-only wellness sanctuary in Bali, has achieved a major international victory at the 19th Annual World Luxury Hotel Awards, securing the coveted title of Global Winner for Best Luxury Cultural Retreat among three prestigious awards.The World Luxury Hotel Awards represents the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry, with a public vote from over 300,000 guests and travelers deciding the winners. The announcement was made on October 31st at a gala ceremony in Singapore, with Goddess Retreats recognized in the following categories:- Global Winner: Best Luxury Cultural Retreat- Asia Winner: Best Luxury Wellness Healing Retreat- Asia Winner: Best Luxury Women’s RetreatThe Global Luxury Cultural Retreat Award holds particular significance, given the brand's long-standing commitment to authentic immersion and sustainability.“We are especially honoured by the Global Cultural Retreat Award, as sharing the beauty of Balinese culture has always been a core part of our mission,” said Goddess Retreats Founder, Chelsea Ross. “This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our efforts to celebrate and preserve the richness of Bali’s heritage.”The retreat's cultural commitment is woven into every experience, from traditional healing and spiritual practices to its ethnobotanical permaculture garden and the local artisans and healers it supports. “Our cultural workshops, the local ingredients in our spa, and our permaculture garden all reflect our dedication to authentic, sustainable immersion,” Chelsea added.Founded in 2003, Goddess Retreats was the first women-only luxury surf and yoga retreats in the world designed to empower and rejuvenate women through immersive wellness and cultural journeys. It’s since evolved to offer a range of specialized retreats, including Healing, Wellness, Fitness, and Padel, across two boutique locations in Ubud and Seminyak.“To be recognized in these three categories by our guests and the global industry is the ultimate recognition of our mission,” concludes Chelsea. “From day one, our goal has been to create an uplifting space where women can truly reconnect with themselves and each other.”Goddess Retreats has welcomed over 18,000 women from around the world in the last two decades searching for personal growth, self-care, and empowerment. For more information, visit www.goddessretreats.com ENDSAbout Goddess Retreats:Founded in 2003 by Chelsea Ross, Goddess Retreats is an award-winning wellness sanctuary in Bali offering transformative retreats exclusively for women. More than just a getaway, Goddess Retreats provides a boutique and intimate experience focused on authentic connection, deep self-reflection, healing, and renewal amidst Bali's serene landscapes. Guests enjoy immersive wellness, indulgent spa and cultural experiences, fostering personal growth, a supportive sisterhood, and a journey of self-discovery. www.goddessretreats.com Notes to Editors:Press images available here. For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:Casey Hodges, Senior Account Director, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61411282582

