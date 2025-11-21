Travel expert reveals secrets to score the best Black Friday flight deals

Flights to Bali didn't drop during 2024 Black Friday sales - Image by diana.grytsku Farouk Ismail, co-founder of Paylater Travel shares “Know where you want to go and track your desired routes before Black Friday." Flights to Samoa dropped 39% last Black Friday - Image by wahyu_t

New data shows savings can be huge (Samoa -39%, Fiji -35%), but travel expert Farouk Ismail warns that preparation is the key

Black Friday is a massive opportunity for travellers, but the deals move incredibly fast. The key isn't just waiting for the sale; it's being prepared to act.” — Co-Founder | Paylater Travel

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Black Friday and Travel Tuesday sales go live, millions of Australians are preparing to score a massive travel bargain this week.New analysis of 2024 booking data from Paylater Travel shows just how big the savings can be. Travellers who booked during last year's sales period saw fares to Samoa drop by 39%, Fiji by 35% and New Zealand by 15%. However, those holding out for a Bali bargain were left disappointed as prices held flat.“Black Friday is a massive opportunity for travellers, but the deals move incredibly fast,” says airfare specialist and Co-founder of Paylater Travel, Farouk Ismail. “The key isn't just waiting for the sale; it's being prepared to act. The challenge is the competition. Airlines put a limited number of tickets on sale. It could be 100 seats, or it could be 10, so once they're gone, the deal is over.”For Aussies looking to make the most of the sales, Ismail says the worst mistake is waiting until the day. “Black Friday deals can sell out in minutes. The worst time to figure out where you want to go is when you're racing against thousands of other travellers. Have your travel plans ready so you can act on the spot.”Ismail’s top tip is to do your homework now to spot a genuine bargain. “Know where you want to go and track your desired routes before Black Friday. This helps you spot genuine deals versus marketed discounts. If you know a flight to Bali typically costs $1,100, you'll recognise when a $650 Black Friday fare is actually worth jumping on.”He also warns travellers to read the fine print on "too good to be true" deals. "These deals often come with compromises: non-refundable tickets, unideal departure times, multiple stops, or off-season dates. A slightly higher fare with flexibility might actually be the better deal for you.”And for those wondering where to find the best deals, Ismail shares an insider secret: “The best deals land in your inbox. Booking platforms reward loyal customers first. In my experience, the best deals are sent to email subscribers before they're marketed online or on social media.”While sales are great, Farouk’s biggest tip is counterintuitive: the best deals are often found months in advance. "Airlines run promotions year-round, and our data shows customers who book 6+ months early save hundreds compared to last-minute bookings, and those savings often beat the prices found even during big sales."To help Aussies get the best of both worlds, Paylater Travel has launched a Price Protection guarantee.“Don't wait. If you find a good fare now, grab it,” Ismail advises. “Our Price Protection guarantee allows you to book any flight in November, and if the fare drops during the Black Friday rush, we'll credit you the difference. It lets you secure your trip today without the FOMO of missing a sale.”The Price Protection guarantee is eligible on bookings made from November 1, with fare prices honoured until December 5, 2025 (up to $150 AUD).ENDSAbout Farouk Ismail, Co-founder of Paylater TravelFarouk co-founded Paylater Travel in 2017 with a mission to make travel affordable and accessible for all. Drawing on his expertise in finance and technology, Farouk has led Paylater Travel from a startup concept to a major force in the travel sector. A passionate advocate for accessible travel, Farouk is dedicated to breaking down financial barriers and empowering more people to explore the world. His focus on customer-centric solutions and strategic partnerships has been pivotal to the company's rapid expansion and success.About Paylater TravelPaylater Travel offers customers the ability to book flights and accommodation and pay for them in manageable, interest-free instalments. The platform is designed to make travel more accessible, affordable, and convenient for everyone, removing the burden of large upfront payments, helping over 250,000 people go on their dream trip. To visit Paylater Travel, head to www.paylatertravel.com

