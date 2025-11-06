Pennsylvania Lemon Law Firm Kimmel & Silverman Celebrates Another Successful Year For PA Drivers

Ambler, Pennsylvania – Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania’s oldest and largest automotive lemon law firm, has already resolved more than 2,500 PA Lemon Law and breach of warranty claims in 2025. This has been a particularly exciting year for the firm, with the expansion of the Pennsylvania Lemon Law to include motorcycles and the Firm’s inclusion on the Law & Politics list for 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

Founded in 1991 with offices both in Eastern and Western Pennsylvania, Kimmel and Silverman provides cost-free legal representation to drivers throughout the states whose vehicles are in repetitively for any one defect, or out of service an extended period for any number of issues. The laws that the Firm works with, the Pennsylvania Lemon Law and Federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, both provide fee-shifting provisions, which means that if the client prevails, the manufacturer must pay all attorney fees and legal costs on top of recourse or as mandatory part of any settlement offered. If the client does not prevail, there is no cost.

Throughout 2025, Kimmel and Silverman represented consumers in claims versus numerous automobile manufacturers, including but not limited to General Motors brands (Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Chevrolet), Chrysler brands (Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, RAM), Ford, Lincoln, Hyundai, Genesis, Mazda, Audi, Volvo, Kia, Land Rover, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Subaru, Bentley, Mitsubishi, Tesla, Rivian, and Lamborghini.

The Pennsylvania Lemon Law applies to vehicles purchased or leased new, with defects that occur in the first 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. The vehicle must be either purchased and registered in Pennsylvania or purchased in another state but registered for the first time in Pennsylvania. Remedies under the statute include a complete repurchase of the vehicle, an MSRP to MSRP swap or replacement, or monetary compensation to reflect diminished value of the vehicle as a result of the defect.

If the client does not fall under Pennsylvania Lemon Law parameters, but has repetitive repairs under the original, powertrain, or extended manufacturers warranties, they fall under the Federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. This law provides monetary recourse to reflect diminished value as a result of the defects. The consumer keeps their vehicle, with no impact on its warranty, resale, or trade-in value.

In addition to a highly successful year for Pennsylvania drivers, the Firm is also celebrating the expansion of the Pennsylvania Lemon Law to include motorcycles. Founding Partner Craig Thor Kimmel lobbied several times for this inclusion through the years in front of the State House of Representatives. The expansion took effect May 18,2025.

Lastly, for the 22nd consecutive year, Kimmel & Silverman has been honored among Pennsylvania Super Lawyers as compiled by Law & Politics Magazine. More than 34,000 attorneys were asked to vote for the most effective counsel they have personally observed in action. Kimmel & Silverman Lemon Law Lawyers were recognized among the top 5% of all attorneys statewide for their efforts. This year, Managing Attorney Jacqueline Herritt was honored for the 17th year, which Chad Doman and Jacob Ginsburg were honored as Rising Stars. Kimmel & Silverman is the only Pennsylvania Lemon Law firm to be honored on the list, every year since its inception. The findings are published annually in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Magazine.

Since its inception, Kimmel and Silverman has expanded to provided cost-free Lemon Law and automotive breach of warranty representation to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Michigan, Florida, Texas, and California. Their work has received numerous local and national accolades, and the legal team has been featured in hundreds of media stories on Lemon Law issues. For more information regarding the Firm and the services provided, visit www.lemonlaw.com or call 1-800-LEMON-LAW (1-800-536-6652).

