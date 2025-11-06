Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition to Honor Thomas and Juarez Farrington with 2025 Charles Austin Award

Thomas and Juarez Farrington

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition MPCC , a leader dedicated to advancing awareness and providing education for those affected by prostate cancer across Massachusetts and beyond, will recognize Thomas and Juarez Farrington with the distinguished 2025 Charles Austin Award. The award will be presented on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Harvard Club of Boston, in acknowledgment of the Farringtons’ exemplary leadership and enduring contributions to prostate cancer education.The 2025 recipients, Thomas and Juarez Farrington, are more than well-known in Boston and across the country for their personal efforts and through PHEN, Prostate Health Education Network, an organization founded by Thomas Farrington in 2003.They are leaders by example. Thomas Farrington, a 25-year survivor of prostate cancer received treatment for prostate cancer in 2000 and published his first book, “Battling the Killer Within,” in 2001. He serves as a trustee of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and as an advisor to several other healthcare organizations and programs. Farrington received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 1966. A retired information technology executive, Farrington founded Input Output Computer Services in1969. Input Output was a recognized pioneer in the evolution of IT professional services, and the first technology company listed on the Black Enterprise top 100.Juarez has served in business leadership positions as a member of the founding team for Input Output Computer Services, where she served on the board of directors, as Manager of Special Events, and as Vice President of Farrington Associates. She received a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration in 1970 from Northeastern University in Boston, MA. She joined husband, Thomas Farrington, as a founder of PHEN in 2003.“Charles Austin was a legend in the broadcasting world, but also a legend in the fight against prostate cancer when the importance of knowledge, support and friendship was just beginning. He would always challenge people by saying "what's your score, meaning PSA score. As the 2025 recipients of the Austin Award, Tom and Juarez Farrington are perfect examples of all that Charlie and MPCC stand for,” stated Allen L. Snyder III, chair of the MPCC Board of Directors. He added, “In their personal commitment and through the founding of PHEN, they exemplify the essence of this award, to work tirelessly to raise the risks of prostate cancer, particularly in the African-American community.”The Charles Austin Award was established in 2006 by the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition to honor the remarkable legacy of board member Charles Austin. A prostate cancer survivor, Charles transformed his experience into a lifelong mission to raise awareness, promote early detection, and empower men, especially in the African American community, to take charge of their health. His passion, leadership, and unwavering commitment continue to inspire us all. Fittingly, Charles Austin was the first to receive the award that bears his name.This event will also mark the appointment of the new MPCC Chair, Dr. J. Jacques Carter, MD, a respected figure in Boston’s medical community, who will succeed Allen L. Snyder III as Board Chair. Dr. Carter has been a valued member of the MPCC Medical Advisory Committee since its inception in 2008.Sponsors of the event are Blue Earth Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, and Lantheus. The event will bring together healthcare leaders, advocates, survivors, newly diagnosed individuals and community partners from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the Farringtons.For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please click here MPCC, visit MassPCC.org, or email info@masspcc.org.About MPCC:Founded in 2001, the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition educates, connects, and supports men at risk, diagnosed individuals, and their caregivers to improve knowledge, reduce prostate cancer healthcare disparities, and improve access to care. MPCC also works on an institutional level by partnering with organizations and professionals who share our vision.-end-

