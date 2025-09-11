Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition Shares Resources, Incoming Chair and Events - Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. J. Jacques Carter, M.D., M.P.H., FACP

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition (MPCC) will observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by sharing resources and information focusing on awareness, clinical trials, screening, and support groups. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is now the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, after lung cancer. Incidence rates have increased and are projected to continue increasing, with more than 313,000 new cases and 35,000 deaths in the US in 2025.Initiatives from MPCC for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month include the continuation of its newsletters, events, and Prostate Cancer & You Podcast, featuring new episodes on active surveillance, informed decision making, and clinical trials. Podcasts and dates for virtual and in-person support groups meetings in Massachusetts can be found on the MPCC website, MassPCC.org Now In its 24th year of disseminating information and raising prostate cancer awareness for the general public, MPCC announces a new chair of the MPCC board. On November 18, Dr. J. Jacques Carter, M.D., M.P.H., FACP will succeed longtime chair Allen L. Snyder III as MPCC board chair. Dr. Carter has earned degrees from Howard and George Washington Universities and received his medical degree from Georgetown University. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, followed by a graduate program at the Harvard School of Public Health, where he received his Master of Public Health degree. He then completed a clinical fellowship in Primary Care Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital.Dr. Carter shares his enthusiasm and his priorities for his new role which includes his thoughts on prostate cancer screening, “There needs to be a lot more screening going on, we need to be more vigilant about screening in high-risk men for prostate cancer, black men and white men with a family history have a high incidence of disease.” He added, “We need to look at who should be screened and push for screening for those men at highest risk and try to make sure they are educated and know what their risks are so they can make a decision, and families can make their decision about whether to be screened or not.” Dr. Carter’s statements align with one of MPCC’s main focuses: education.Further marking its commitment to individuals and organizations that provide resources and direct service to men of color, MPCC will present its prestigious Charles Austin Award to Thomas and Juarez Farrington on November 18, 2025, at the Harvard Club of Boston. For more information about events, resources, and ways to get involved during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to register for the November event, please CLICK HERE About MPCC: Founded in 2001, the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition educates, connects, and supports men at risk, diagnosed individuals, and their caregivers to improve knowledge, reduce prostate cancer healthcare disparities, and improve access to care. MPCC also works on an institutional level by partnering with organizations and professionals who share our vision.NOTE: IMAGE ATTACHED - PICTURE OF DR. CARTER-end-

