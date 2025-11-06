In a Perfect World Celebrates 20 Years of Global Impact - Honoring Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson with In A Perfect World Founder Manuela Testolini Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson Giving Remarks Estelle, Aneesa Strings, Eric Benet, Judith Hill, Kenny Lattimore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact:Maurisa Turner PottsSpotted MP (Marketing + Public Relations)703.501.6289maurisa@spottedmp.com In a Perfect World (IAPW) , the Los Angeles-based nonprofit founded by philanthropist Manuela Testolini, marked its 20-year anniversary with a powerful and heartfelt gala on Sunday evening at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. The milestone celebration honored Academy Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson and Tony-nominated director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson with the prestigious Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, recognizing their lifelong commitment to philanthropy, education, the arts, and social justice.The gala emceed by Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, producer Kym Whitley and chaired by Honorary Chairs Cookie & Earvin “Magic” Johnson brought together leaders from business, sports, entertainment, and global philanthropy to celebrate IAPW’s two decades of empowering youth through creative learning, leadership development, and global education. The evening highlighted the organization’s continued mission to inspire and equip the next generation of changemakers.Guests enjoyed a red carpet reception followed by an intimate dinner program that included emotional tributes, youth voices, and a look back at IAPW’s international footprint, including schools built across eight countries and its expanding youth empowerment programs in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed special musical performances and tributes by Kenny Lattimore, Eric Benet’, Judith Hill and Emily Bear, inspiring testimonials, and special appearances by Smokey Robinson, Tina Knowles, Debra Lee, Holly Robinson Peete and other celebrity supporters and philanthropic leaders.Proceeds from the event will directly support IAPW’s global education initiatives and youth development programs.About In a Perfect WorldIn a Perfect World (IAPW) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2005 with a mission to empower the next generation of global changemakers. Through access to education, youth leadership programming, and creative learning initiatives, IAPW has impacted thousands of young people across eight countries, including the U.S., Guatemala, Haiti, Nepal, Malawi, and Senegal. Learn more at www.iapw.org . Follow @perfectworldfdn

