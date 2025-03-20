In a Perfect World Kicks Off 20th Anniversary with Star-Studded Celebration of Women Luncheon Honoring Tina Knowles

Photo Credit Maya Myers: Manuela's daughters Luna and Lucia with Tina Knowles and Lela Rochon Fuqua In a Perfect World Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based national nonprofit, In a Perfect World (IAPW), founded in 2005 by philanthropist Manuela Testolini, kicked off its 20th year with a remarkable Celebration of Women Luncheon at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills. The intimate gathering, hosted by Manuela’s daughters, Lucia and Luna, affectionately known as “pint-sized activists” for their passionate youth advocacy, brought together a dynamic community of leaders to honor the power of women in philanthropy, mentorship, and shaping the next generation.The highlight of the afternoon was a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tina Knowles, a trailblazer in both fashion and philanthropy. Widely celebrated for her business acumen and as the guiding force behind the careers of her daughters, Solange and Beyoncé, Ms. Knowles engaged in an illuminating fireside chat with acclaimed actress Lela Rochon Fuqua. Their conversation explored her legacy, dedication to mentorship, and unwavering commitment to uplifting communities, a mission that closely aligns with IAPW’s work in youth empowerment.Reflecting on the event’s significance, Manuela Testolini shared on social media:"I have so much to say about our beautiful In A Perfect World Celebration of Women luncheon. It was a day of inspiration, gratitude, and empowerment—proof of what happens when women come together to lift one another up."The afternoon was further enriched by a soul-stirring musical performance from bassist, vocalist, and composer Aneesa Strings, an electrifying spoken word presentation by acclaimed poet and artist Dr. Gina Loring, and an impactful address by Reverend Cece Jones-Davis, a human rights activist who underscored the urgency of unity and collective action in challenging times.The event was generously sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb, whose support helped bring this celebration of leadership, service, and community to life.To learn more about In a Perfect World, visit iapw.org.Social Media: @perfectworldfdnAbout In a Perfect WorldIn a Perfect World (IAPW) is a 501 c3 non-profit organization established in 2005 with the mission to empower the next generation of global changemakers with the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed and thrive. Based in Los Angeles, with programmatic hubs across the United States and Canada, IAPW envisions a world where every person realizes they have the power to make meaningful change.

