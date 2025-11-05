Three Chinese National scholars from University of Michigan laboratory charged for conspiring to smuggle biological materials into the U.S.

DETROIT, Mich – Three research scholars from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) were charged today in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to smuggle biological materials into the United States and for making false statements to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. These are the latest charges in a long string of cases stemming from University of Michigan (UM) international research activities.

“Allegedly attempting to smuggle biological materials under the guise of ‘research’ is a serious crime that threatens America’s national and agricultural security,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will remain vigilant to threats like these from foreign nationals who would take advantage of America’s generosity to advance a malicious agenda.”

“At some point, pattern becomes practice. And, apparently, these three men are part of a long and alarming pattern of criminal activities committed by Chinese Nationals under the cover of the University of Michigan. This is a threat to our collective security. We are thankful for the vigilance of our elite federal partners—ICE HSI, FBI, and CBP—as a counterweight against this threat,” said United States Attorney Gorgon.

Charged were Xu Bai, 28, Fengfan Zhang, 27 and Zhiyong Zhang, 30. Bai and F. Zhang were charged with conspiracy to smuggle biological materials into the United States and Z. Zhang was charged with making false statements to federal agents. All three men were research scholars holding J-1 visas who were conducting research at the UM laboratory of Xianzhong Xu, commonly referred to as the Shawn Xu laboratory.

According to the criminal complaint, in 2024 and 2025, Bai and F. Zhang were the recipients of multiple shipments containing concealed biological materials related to round worms which had been sent from the PRC to the United States by Chengxuan Han, a citizen of the PRC. Han was pursuing a Ph.D. from the College of Life Science and Technology in the Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Wuhan, PRC and in June 2025, traveled to the United States to work in the laboratory at UM. Han recently pleaded no contest to three counts of smuggling and one count of false statements, was sentenced and then removed from the United States.

After Han’s arrest and removal from the United States, UM initiated an internal investigation into the Shawn Xu laboratory. All three defendants refused to attend a mandatory meeting or participate in the investigation and so were terminated. This termination made them eligible for removal by the Department of Homeland Security.

The defendants purchased airline tickets to depart the United States from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to the PRC on October 20, 2025. On October 10, 2025, federal agents attempted to locate the defendants at their home and elsewhere but were unsuccessful. That same day, the defendants rebooked their flights for October 15, 2025. They also booked flights to the PRC departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport for 2:00 a.m. on October 16, 2025. The defendants did not cancel or show for their DTW flight on October 15, 2025. Defendants instead traveled to New York and attempted to board the early morning JFK flight to the PRC on October 16. During an inspection by CBP, Z. Zhang made false statements about Han. Bai and F. Zhang told CBP officers they had received packages from Han including after her arrest or removal from the United States.

"This case underscores the vital importance of safeguarding the American people and addressing vulnerabilities within foreign student and exchange visitor programs," stated acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. "Educational institutions must enhance their admissions procedures to prevent exploitation, which can pose risks to national security, as demonstrated in this instance. I commend the ICE HSI agents and officers who work tirelessly to protect our nation and uphold the rule of law every day."

"These charges show the FBI and our partners will aggressively investigate and hold accountable those who violate our laws, and that academic research cannot excuse illegal activity," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "The Chinese nationals charged today allegedly were involved in smuggling biological materials into the U.S. on several occasions. The FBI and our partners are committed to defending the homeland and stopping any illegal smuggling into our country."

"ICE HSI remains steadfast in its mission to protect the homeland from malicious foreign actors," said ICE HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz. "These cases impact both the safety of Michigan communities and our national security. Our agents, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, are dedicated to preventing our communities and educational institutions from being exploited against the American people."

"The actions taken by the FBI and law enforcement partners reflect our firm commitment to protecting the American people, defending the homeland and prioritizing national security,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The FBI will not tolerate any attempt to exploit our nation’s institutions, whether higher learning or otherwise, for unlawful purposes. We will continue to work with our partners at ICE HSI and CBP to ensure the safety and strength of Michigan and our nation.”

"This case exemplifies the critical role of collaboration among our federal partners in defending our national security interests,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Foreign actors continue to seek ways to exploit vulnerabilities, including within our nation's higher education system to advance their agendas. I commend the tireless efforts of our officers and federal partners in identifying and neutralizing these threats to ensure the safety and security of our great nation.”

ICE HSI, the FBI, and CBP investigated this case with significant assistance from ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit.

A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge and is not evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. It is the burden of the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.