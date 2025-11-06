Soft K-Bride® Kylon® Brush-Curette The handle has centimeter markings proximal to distal to measure depth, length and width of a wound up to 10cm From left to right: Soft K-Cot®, Soft K-Bride®, Soft K-Rette®, and SoftBiopsy®+D devices

Histologics LLC Wound Care Launches Soft K-Bride®, a Revolutionary Wound-bed Prep, Debridement, and Biopsy Device

Surgical excision of the wound-base into the superficial viable surface assures a skin substitute or graft can incorporate and help heal wounds effectively” — Neal M Lonky, MD, MPH

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anaheim, California -Histologics LLC a leader in advanced wound care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Soft K-Bridea cutting-edge wound-bed preparation, debridement, and biopsy device designed to streamline wound care and enhance patient outcomes.Histologics LLC is a medical device company dedicated to advancing gentle, effective tissue management solutions for wound care and women’s health. Through its proprietary and award-winning Kylontechnology platform, a hooked brush array that can safely be used with pressure and friction to precisely remove tissue from the body, Histologics provides clinicians with innovative cost-effective tools that enhance procedural efficiency, accuracy, and address patient comfort leading to compliance to care.The Soft K-Bridecombines precision wound-bed prep, debridement, and biopsy capabilities, providing healthcare professionals with a versatile surgical or mechanical tool to treat chronic wounds effectively. With its advanced technology, the Soft K-Bridefacilitates efficient soft or semi-solid tissue, wound necrotic debris and biofilm removal while preserving surrounding healthy tissue, minimizing trauma, and benefiting the patient care experience.Histologic LLC utilized extensive feedback from medical, nursing, and allied health wound care professionals to create a tool that provides a precise and gentle wound therapy treatment with an ergonomic “touch”. Engineered for both clinical efficacy and ease of use, the Soft K-Bridedesign promotes consistent outcomes across a wide range of chronic and acute wound types, including diabetic ulcers, pressure injuries, burns, acute traumatic injuries and surgical wounds. The moderate pressure applied during procedures transforms the Kylonfabric hook array into frictional micro-curettes for mechanical or surgical debridement, wound-bed prep, biofilm removal, and tangential biopsy.By preserving surrounding healthy tissue and minimizing trauma, the device lowers the barrier to regular debridement. Research shows that regular debridement removes debris and biofilm entrapped organisms and accelerates the wound healing process and supports improved patient tolerance.The Soft K-Bridefeatures an incremented handle for accurately measuring wound area and depth, a flat perpendicular head for controlled surgical excision using pressurized torque, and a concave face parallel to the handle designed to wipe or mechanically debride the wound base, margins, and peri-wound area with adjustable pressure. “Surgical excision of the wound-base into the superficial viable surface assures a skin substitute or graft can incorporate and help heal wounds effectively, and micro-curette friction clears biofilm and causes the micro punctate bleeding that primes the surface for such products,” said Dr. Neal Lonky, CEO and Founder of Histologics, LLC.“Our mission has always been to design gentle yet effective solutions that empower clinicians and improve patient experiences and that commitment is evident not only in wound care, but also in the millions of biopsies performed in Gynecology during Colposcopy,” said Dr. Lonky. “The Soft K-Briderepresents a significant step forward in achieving that goal, building on our trusted portfolio that includes the Soft K-Cotfinger cot, the Soft K-Rettecrevice tapered debridement device, and our dual debridement and tangential biopsy device, the SoftBiopsy+D. Kylonbrush tangential biopsies of the debrided base entrap tissue in the array for transport to a lab for culture or molecular testing, leading to guidance for therapy and antibiotic stewardship.” Dr. Lonky concludes “We are trying to avoid use of broad-spectrum antibiotics or biologics not suitable for certain infections or pathologic changes in wounds and facilitate biopsy of suspicious areas at-risk for pathologies appropriately biopsied using curettage in need of treatment.”For more information, please call Lily Ramos 626.554.4786

