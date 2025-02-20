Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,640 in the last 365 days.

Laura Swoboda DNP Receives Gold Award Regarding Wound Debridement from the Journal of Wound Care

Laura Swoboda DNP Receives Gold Award regarding Wound Debridement from the Journal of Wound Care: Histologics LLC Revolutionizes Wound Care with Kylon® Fabric

By increasing access to debridement education and tools, we are improving healing outcomes, even in the most resource-limited settings.”
— Dr. Laura Swoboda
ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Histologics LLC, the pioneering medical technology company behind the innovative Kylon® fabric and frictional debridement finger cot, is transforming wound care with a novel, minimally invasive approach to wound hygiene and debridement. Originally developed for endocervical biopsy, Kylon® fabric has emerged as a game-changing tool for wound care across diverse healthcare environments, including acute care, post-acute, long-term care, home health, and even in other countries.

Kylon® fabric is designed with an array of stiff nylon hooks that enable frictional debridement, a critical strategy in accelerating wound healing. By applying mild to moderate pressure, the fabric effectively removes devitalized tissue while minimizing patient discomfort. With increased pressure, the tool can facilitate sharp debridement, offering versatility to clinicians. Unlike traditional sharp debridement tools, Kylon® allows for a clean, precise, non-sterile technique, making it ideal for resource-limited settings.

Dr. Laura Swoboda, a leading expert in wound care, has successfully integrated Kylon® debridement into wound hygiene protocols, demonstrating its effectiveness in improving healing outcomes. In a recent study, Dr. Swoboda reported 89% protocol adherence and average healing time of 102 days, underscoring the necessity of debridement within standardized wound care protocols. The user-friendly design of the frictional debridement finger cot has also been well received by surgeons, wound specialists, and nurses, with patients tolerating the procedure with minimal pain.

“Kylon® fabric is reshaping how we approach wound hygiene by providing a low-cost, effective, and patient-tolerated debridement solution,” said Dr. Laura Swoboda. “By increasing access to debridement education and tools, we are improving healing outcomes, even in the most resource-limited settings.”

Dr. Neal Lonky MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Histologics stated “Dr. Swoboda is a true innovator who is dedicated to patients in all walks of life and settings in the world, and her work providing care in Gaza last year, and including Kylon® debridement, is a testament to her commitment to healing both people and wounds. I appreciate she took the effort to apply and subsequently be rewarded for teaching our Kylon® compassionate approach to the wound care community.” Beyond wound care, the multi-functional Kylon® fabric is being explored for molecular DNA analysis, culture collection, and anatomic pathology applications, broadening its impact in medical research and diagnostics. Histologics remains committed to advancing accessible, high-quality wound care solutions that enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

For more information about Histologics and Kylon® technology, visit www.histologicswc.com or contact Jannalee Johnson at jjohnson@histologics.com.

About Histologics

Histologics is a medical innovation company dedicated to developing cutting-edge tissue collection and wound care solutions. With a focus on patient comfort, clinical efficacy, and accessibility, Histologics continues to pioneer advancements that improve healthcare outcomes globally. Companies interested in working with Histologics LLC synergistically in furthering our mission can seek for further information: nlonky@histologics.com.

Lily Ramos
Histologics LLC
+1 888-235-2275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Laura Swoboda DNP Receives Gold Award Regarding Wound Debridement from the Journal of Wound Care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more