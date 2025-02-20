Laura Swoboda DNP Receives Gold Award regarding Wound Debridement from the Journal of Wound Care: Histologics LLC Revolutionizes Wound Care with Kylon® Fabric

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Histologics LLC, the pioneering medical technology company behind the innovative Kylonfabric and frictional debridement finger cot, is transforming wound care with a novel, minimally invasive approach to wound hygiene and debridement. Originally developed for endocervical biopsy, Kylonfabric has emerged as a game-changing tool for wound care across diverse healthcare environments, including acute care, post-acute, long-term care, home health, and even in other countries.Kylonfabric is designed with an array of stiff nylon hooks that enable frictional debridement, a critical strategy in accelerating wound healing. By applying mild to moderate pressure, the fabric effectively removes devitalized tissue while minimizing patient discomfort. With increased pressure, the tool can facilitate sharp debridement, offering versatility to clinicians. Unlike traditional sharp debridement tools, Kylonallows for a clean, precise, non-sterile technique, making it ideal for resource-limited settings.Dr. Laura Swoboda, a leading expert in wound care, has successfully integrated Kylondebridement into wound hygiene protocols, demonstrating its effectiveness in improving healing outcomes. In a recent study, Dr. Swoboda reported 89% protocol adherence and average healing time of 102 days, underscoring the necessity of debridement within standardized wound care protocols. The user-friendly design of the frictional debridement finger cot has also been well received by surgeons, wound specialists, and nurses, with patients tolerating the procedure with minimal pain.“Kylonfabric is reshaping how we approach wound hygiene by providing a low-cost, effective, and patient-tolerated debridement solution,” said Dr. Laura Swoboda. “By increasing access to debridement education and tools, we are improving healing outcomes, even in the most resource-limited settings.”Dr. Neal Lonky MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Histologics stated “Dr. Swoboda is a true innovator who is dedicated to patients in all walks of life and settings in the world, and her work providing care in Gaza last year, and including Kylondebridement, is a testament to her commitment to healing both people and wounds. I appreciate she took the effort to apply and subsequently be rewarded for teaching our Kyloncompassionate approach to the wound care community.” Beyond wound care, the multi-functional Kylonfabric is being explored for molecular DNA analysis, culture collection, and anatomic pathology applications, broadening its impact in medical research and diagnostics. Histologics remains committed to advancing accessible, high-quality wound care solutions that enhance patient outcomes worldwide.For more information about Histologics and Kylontechnology, visit www.histologicswc.com or contact Jannalee Johnson at jjohnson@histologics.com.About HistologicsHistologics is a medical innovation company dedicated to developing cutting-edge tissue collection and wound care solutions. With a focus on patient comfort, clinical efficacy, and accessibility, Histologics continues to pioneer advancements that improve healthcare outcomes globally. Companies interested in working with Histologics LLC synergistically in furthering our mission can seek for further information: nlonky@histologics.com.

