Fish and Game thanks the public for their help on recent case in the Panhandle

Because the case remains open with charges only recently filed against the defendants, more information is not available at this time. Additional details will be released upon conclusion of the case.

Fish and Game thanks the public for being diligent in reporting potential wildlife crimes and helping to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the incredible fish and wildlife to which Idaho is home.

Anyone with information about a potential wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Calls may remain confidential and anonymous, and reports can also be submitted online.

Citizens Against Poaching monetary rewards are available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges for a wildlife crime.