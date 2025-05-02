Iylon Precision Oncology, LLC Introduces Its Visionary Executive Team Revolutionizing Cancer Care

Meet the Iylon Executive Team

Meet the Iylon Precision Oncology, LLC Executive Team, who are passionate about making a positive difference in cancer patients' lives.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision oncology is more effective than traditional cancer treatments because it tailors therapy to the genetic and molecular profile of a patient's cancer. Precision Oncology utilizes advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver personalized treatment recommendations based on comprehensive genomic analyses of patients, leading to more effective and less toxic treatments compared to conventional therapies. This approach offers numerous benefits, including improved effectiveness, reduced side effects, and cost savings for healthcare systems, insurance companies, and patients.To meet this need, Iylon Precision Oncology was established in 2020, with its headquarters located in Providence, Rhode Island. Iylon aims to enhance treatment outcomes by collaborating with pioneers in this field and providing personalized treatment recommendations tailored to the unique genetic characteristics of each patient's tumor.At the core of Iylon’s advancements in precision oncology is a dynamic executive team. Their expertise and innovation fuel the mission to develop individualized cancer treatment protocols tailored to each patient’s clinical and genomic profile. Meet the team committed to changing the face of cancer care. John Tarantino – CEOJohn Tarantino, one of the nation’s foremost lawyers, brings his unwavering commitment and personal connection to Iylon’s mission. With over four decades of legal expertise, including leadership roles as President Emeritus of Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC, John’s dedication to advancing cancer care stems from his late wife Pat’s battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. John has honored her legacy through his TEDx talk, “Redemption Stories”—the most-viewed TEDx talk in 2023—and by establishing the John and Pat Tarantino Charitable Foundation. His leadership is instrumental in aligning Iylon’s groundbreaking work with the values of compassion and excellence.Angella Franklin – Chief Operating Officer (COO)Angella joined Iylon in 2024, bringing extensive experience from her healthcare career, including operational leadership at CVS in mergers, acquisitions, and real estate sales. As a pharmacist, she witnessed the challenges of generic care protocols and sought to drive meaningful change in patient outcomes. Her strategic vision, operational expertise, and patient-centered approach make her a vital force in advancing Iylon’s mission. Angella’s initiatives, including forging hospital partnerships globally, are poised to revolutionize the field of precision oncology by improving efficiencies and enhancing patient care.Greg Mercurio Jr. – Chief Business Strategy Officer (CBO)Greg is a seasoned expert in the healthcare and medical device space with over 30 years of experience. As President of Biotechnology Integration and Management, LLC, Greg has forged numerous successful healthcare partnerships, including securing Certificates of Need to establish radiation therapy centers and Rhode Island’s PET/CT Mobile Imaging Network. With a philosophy of delivering "comprehensive, coordinated care," Greg champions a model that balances personalized cancer treatments with preserving the quality of life. His passion for precision oncology aligns perfectly with Iylon’s mission, making him a driving force behind the company’s strategic growth and impact.Nicole J. Benjamin – Legal CounselNicole Benjamin’s extensive legal expertise is an invaluable asset to Iylon. Recognized as one of The Best Lawyers in America and featured in Chambers USA, Nicole has been a trusted advisor to CEO John Tarantino for over 15 years. Her deep understanding of healthcare law has been critical in ensuring Iylon’s compliance and regulatory success. A Rhode Island native, Nicole is deeply committed to the community, playing a pivotal role in Iylon’s move to the state.A Team United by PurposeFor this exceptional executive team, their work at Iylon is more than a job—it’s a shared mission. Their dedication to advancing precision oncology, their personal connections to cancer care, and their shared values are what drive their efforts to educate hospitals, oncologists, and patients on Iylon’s innovative treatment protocols. Together, they are shaping a future where individualized, effective cancer treatments improve patient outcomes and change lives.To learn more about Iylon and its groundbreaking work, visit our website ( www.iylon.com ).For media inquiries, please contact us at “communications@iylon.com”

