Flair’s Bridge Pro Wins Grand Prize in 2025 Integrated Home Competition

The Flair Bridge Pro is designed to make advanced HVAC intelligence accessible—reducing energy waste, supporting decarbonization & creating new opportunities for utilities, contractors & homeowners.” — Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flair , a pioneer in smart home HVAC control solutions, today announced its Bridge Pro for Staged Heating (Integrated Controls), and Smart Vent Zoning and Air Balancing has been awarded the Grand Prize in the 2025 Integrated Home Competition.Hosted by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE), the competition recognizes connected products that communicate and collaborate to optimize energy use, improve comfort and convenience, and support grid-level energy management objectives for utilities. “These efficient, connected products help reduce energy cost burdens for consumers while meeting comfort expectations,” said John Taylor, CEE Executive Director, in announcing this year’s award recipients.Judges praised Flair for emerging as a market leader in HVAC controls, noting that the Bridge Pro “elevates its product line to another level.” They highlighted its unique integrated controls and Smart Vent zoning system, which delivers a cost-effective retrofit solution for room-by-room comfort. Judges concluded: “There is nothing else like Flair on the market, and we are ecstatic about Flair’s innovative capabilities and solutions.”The Flair Bridge Pro is a professional-grade, intelligent HVAC equipment interface that powers Flair's most advanced staged heating and zoning solutions. Designed exclusively for the professional channel, it functions as both a communication hub and HVAC equipment interface within Flair’s hvacOS™ platform, bringing intelligence, efficiency, and equipment protection to HVAC systems—without the time and complexity of costly wire pulls and invasive installation.Staged Heating (Integrated Controls): The Flair Puck Pro manages first-stage ductless heat pumps, while the Bridge Pro controls secondary heating sources (boilers, baseboards). Together, they optimize energy use, reduce waste, and help customers qualify for energy efficiency incentives.Smart Vent Zoning & Air Balancing: The Bridge Pro works with Flair Smart Vents and the Static Pressure Kit to deliver wire-free, professional-grade, room-by-room zoning. Smart Vents dynamically adjust airflow, while the Static Pressure Kit ensures safe operation by monitoring Total External Static Pressure (TESP) in real time.“Winning the Grand Prize is an incredible honor,” said Daniel Myers, Co-Founder and CEO of Flair. “The Flair Bridge Pro is designed to make advanced HVAC intelligence accessible — reducing energy waste, supporting decarbonization, and creating new opportunities for utilities, contractors, and homeowners alike.”The Flair Bridge Pro and accompanying Pro-only products are available exclusively to qualified dealers, contractors, and builders. Professionals can register at flair.co/pros to access these solutions or contact their local distributor.About FlairFounded in 2014, Flair is a leader in smart home heating, cooling, and energy efficiency solutions. Powered by the hvacOS™ platform, Flair products integrate seamlessly with HVAC equipment, thermostats, and smart home ecosystems to deliver advanced solutions for airflow management, hybrid heating, and zoning. By combining innovation with simplicity, Flair empowers homeowners, contractors, and utilities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions while improving comfort.

