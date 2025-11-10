'My Path Through Trauma': Rebecca Baker's Memoir Offers Hope and Healing

The Inspiring True Story of Resilience and Self-Discovery from Author Rebecca Baker

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Addictions Counselor and trauma survivor Rebecca Baker has released her groundbreaking memoir, I Knew I Was Different: My Path Through Trauma, a raw and courageous account of surviving childhood abuse, escaping a world of ritualistic control, and finding hope through faith, therapy, and personal transformation. In this deeply moving narrative, Baker takes readers inside her harrowing journey one marked by satanic ritual abuse, child sex trafficking, and the fight for survival against impossible odds. I Knew I Was Different is more than a story of survival; it is a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and healing.“This book is for every child who ever felt silenced and every adult who still carries that silence inside,” says Baker. “If my story helps even one person find their voice or believe they can heal, it’s worth sharing.”About the Book:I Knew I Was Different is a stunning look behind a veil of secrecy, exposing satanic worship and child sex trafficking through the traumatic experiences of a survivor. This true story reveals the struggle of the heart trying to break free, the perils of leaving everything behind, and the remarkable strength of the human spirit to survive, triumph, and flourish against all odds. Readers will walk in Rebecca’s shoes and hear her innermost thoughts as she endures, escapes, and confronts a bizarre world that lurks just beneath the surface of society. Getting out is only the beginning through therapy, spiritual growth, and self-discovery, Baker finds a way to reclaim her future.About the Author:Rebecca Baker is a Licensed Addictions Counselor whose passion is working with people who struggle with addiction and trauma. Knowing she was different gave her the strength to conquer her past and help others do the same. She is a wife, mother, friend, and advocate for foster care, passionate about giving children hope for their future. She finds peace and connection to God in nature, which continues to inspire her personal and professional journey.Global Availability:I Knew I Was Different: My Path Through Trauma is available now through Book-prime Publishing and major online retailers in paperback and eBook formats:Amazon,Barnes & Noble,Google Books,Lulu, Goodreads.

Book Trailer

