Armstrong directs flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Vice President Dick Cheney

BISMARCK, N.D. (NOV. 4, 2025) – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff, and encouraged North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in remembrance of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died Monday at age 84. Prior to his eight years as vice president with President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, Cheney served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, as a congressman from Wyoming and as White House chief of staff under President Gerald Ford.

“As an influential member of five presidential administrations, former Vice President Cheney leaves a legacy of public service, patriotism and a belief in American exceptionalism,” Armstrong said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Armstrong directed flags to be flown at half-staff until the day of interment, in accordance with U.S. flag code.