Vanguard Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms® Regionally in 3 Practice Areas

Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, FL Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić

The 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® has honored Vanguard Attorneys for its continued commitment to outstanding client service and legal excellence.

Receiving ‘Best Law Firm’ recognition is an extraordinary honor. It reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team and reminds us that our commitment to standing up for others truly matters.” — Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 list of Best Law Firms includes Vanguard Attorneys , highlighting the firm’s ongoing dedication to exceptional client service and legal excellence. Ranked regionally in three practice areas, Vanguard Attorneys continues to set itself apart as a trusted leader in the legal community.Inclusion in the Best Law Firmsrankings reflects a firm’s outstanding professional reputation and high evaluations from both clients and peers. To be eligible for this distinction, at least one attorney within the firm must also be recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in AmericaEarning a place among the Best Law Firms represents a significant mark of quality—signifying a proven record of success, deep legal expertise, and a steadfast commitment to ethical and effective advocacy.Firms are evaluated and ranked in three tiers at both the national and metropolitan levels, recognizing the breadth of their capabilities and geographic reach. A tier designation reflects the professionalism, integrity, and reputation that distinguish top-performing law firms.The Best Law Firmsrankings are among the most respected in the legal industry. For 2026, the publication drew from nearly 30,000 participating attorneys who submitted over 3.4 million confidential evaluations to assess approximately 130,000 nominees. Ultimately, just 5% of practicing U.S. attorneys were recognized, representing 81,420 honorees across 151 practice areas in more than 200 regions nationwide.“Receiving ‘Best Law Firm’ recognition is an extraordinary honor. It reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team and reminds us that our commitment to standing up for others truly matters," said Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić.Vanguard Attorneys received the following rankings in the Best Law FirmsRegional Tier 3Tampa• Insurance Law• Litigation- Insurance• Personal Injury Litigation- PlaintiffsAbout Best Law FirmsFor more than 15 years, Best Law Firms, ranked by Best Lawyers, has been recognized worldwide as one of the most trusted and respected evaluations of top law firms. The rankings are based on an extensive, peer-driven assessment process that reflects professional excellence and industry insight.Earning a place in Best Law Firms demonstrates a firm’s commitment to exceptional legal practice, depth of expertise, and outstanding client service. Firms are ranked in three tiers at both the national and metropolitan levels, underscoring the distinction and credibility associated with this honor.For additional information, visit www.bestlawfirms.com About Vanguard AttorneysVanguard Attorneys, based in Tampa, Florida, is a respected personal injury law firm recognized for its dedicated advocacy on behalf of individuals and families across the state. The firm represents clients in a broad range of matters, including automobile and trucking accidents, motorcycle collisions, premises liability, and wrongful death injury claims Driven by a results-oriented approach and a comprehensive command of personal injury law, the firm’s attorneys apply innovative and strategic legal methods to achieve favorable outcomes for clients in even the most complex cases.Beyond its legal practice, Vanguard Attorneys remains deeply committed to the Tampa Bay community, actively supporting local initiatives and contributing to the region’s continued growth and vitality.Se habla español.

