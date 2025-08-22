Local Tampa Attorney Recognized in Best Lawyers® 2026 publication

Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, FL

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Attorneys is proud to announce that Karina Perez Ilić , Managing Attorney, has once again been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in Americafor her outstanding work in the following areas:• Insurance Law• Litigation – Insurance• Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsThis honor, based entirely on peer review, highlights attorneys who have earned the respect of their colleagues for excellence in legal skills, integrity, and dedication to their clients.“Being named to Best Lawyers for a fourth consecutive year is an honor,” said Karina Perez Ilić. “This recognition reflects the trust of my peers and the commitment I have to every client who puts their case in my hands. Each person we represent has a story that deserves to be heard, and I will continue to fight to make sure justice is done on their behalf.”Karina’s recognition reflects her leadership in complex personal injury cases and her tireless advocacy on behalf of those whose lives have been impacted by negligence. At Vanguard Attorneys, she plays a vital role in advancing the firm’s mission to deliver fierce, personalized representation that levels the playing field against powerful opponents.The Best Lawyers in America list is widely regarded as one of the most respected peer-reviewed recognitions in the legal profession. Its rigorous methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and practice area.About Vanguard Attorneys: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents , truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents . Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live in prosper and grow. Se habla español.

