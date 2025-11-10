Xenna Announces Clinical Study Results for its CalmScalp(R) Topical Solution for Irritated Scalp and Hairline

Xenna's CalmScalp Serum for Irritated Scalp and Hairline Before and after photos showing how CalmScalp improves scalp and hairline with flakes, redness and irritation without steroids., based on a clinical study

Xenna Corporation offers a steroid-free solution for scalp irritation, scales, flakes and redness.

We wanted to give people a safe, effective option they could trust, especially for those who’ve struggled to find scalp relief without harsh chemicals.” — Carol J. Buck

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xenna Corporation, a women-owned leader in science-based personal care, proudly announces the growing success of its dermatologist-tested CalmScalp Topical Serum, now available on Amazon. Designed to soothe irritated scalp and hairline, CalmScalp's formula was shown in a six-week clinical study to reduce or eliminate scales, redness, and flakes, especially behind the ears and along the hairline, where symptoms often persist. Formulated with just seven ingredients, CalmScalp is a steroid-free, non-shampoo, leave-on serum enriched with moisturizing avocado and penetrating grapeseed oil. It’s non-greasy, non-staining, fast-drying, and dries clear on the skin, making it ideal for daily use—even under styling products. Simply apply and go.💬 Why CalmScalp Was Created“As a company deeply committed to solving real consumer problems, we saw a clear unmet need in the marketplace,” said Carol Buck, CEO of Xenna Corporation. “People were asking questions like: What’s the best serum for irritated scalp and hairline? Is there a steroid-free treatment for flakes and redness ? Can I use something gentle for the appearance of psoriasis behind the ears? These weren’t just product inquiries—they were calls for help. That’s why we developed CalmScalp Topical Serum: a clinically proven, non-steroidal solution that dries clear, doesn’t stain, and works fast to reduce itchiness, redness, and flaking. It’s easy to use - just apply to problem areas and go -and it’s free of steroids, preservatives, and parabens. We wanted to give people a safe, effective option they could trust, especially those who’ve struggled to find scalp relief without harsh chemicals.”🧪 Clinically Proven ResultsIn a six-week clinical study, CalmScalp significantly improved the appearance of irritated scalp and hairline, including areas affected showing symptoms of mild to moderate psoriasis. Participants reported reduced flaking, exfoliated scales, and visibly calmer skin. Before-and-after images showed dramatic improvement in scalp clarity and comfort.✅ Free of Harsh IngredientsCalmScalp is free of steroids, coal tar, salicylic acid, parabens, preservatives, and sulfates. It offers a safe, drug-free alternative for those seeking relief from chronic scalp irritation without the risks associated with corticosteroids or medicated shampoos.⭐ Trusted by Consumers and DermatologistsIn reviews on Amazon, CalmScalp is also praised for its cooling sensation, fast results, and gentle formulation. It’s safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair, and can be used twice daily for optimal results.💵 Money-Back Guarantee; FSA and HSA EligibleXenna Corporation stands behind CalmScalp with a 100% money-back guarantee. If users aren’t satisfied, they can return the product—no questions asked. CalmScalp is also FSA- and HSA-eligible.About Xenna CorporationFounded in Princeton, NJ, Xenna Corporation develops clinically proven, consumer-friendly solutions for skin, scalp, and nail care. With a commitment to science and simplicity, Xenna’s products are free of unnecessary chemicals and designed to meet real-world needs.For more information, visit www.CalmScalp.com or www.Xenna.com . CalmScalp is available for sale now on Amazon and www.CalmScalp.com

