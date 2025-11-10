Xenna Announces Clinical Study Results for its CalmScalp(R) Topical Solution for Irritated Scalp and Hairline
Xenna Corporation offers a steroid-free solution for scalp irritation, scales, flakes and redness.
💬 Why CalmScalp Was Created
“As a company deeply committed to solving real consumer problems, we saw a clear unmet need in the marketplace,” said Carol Buck, CEO of Xenna Corporation. “People were asking questions like: What’s the best serum for irritated scalp and hairline? Is there a steroid-free treatment for flakes and redness? Can I use something gentle for the appearance of psoriasis behind the ears? These weren’t just product inquiries—they were calls for help. That’s why we developed CalmScalp Topical Serum: a clinically proven, non-steroidal solution that dries clear, doesn’t stain, and works fast to reduce itchiness, redness, and flaking. It’s easy to use - just apply to problem areas and go -and it’s free of steroids, preservatives, and parabens. We wanted to give people a safe, effective option they could trust, especially those who’ve struggled to find scalp relief without harsh chemicals.”
🧪 Clinically Proven Results
In a six-week clinical study, CalmScalp significantly improved the appearance of irritated scalp and hairline, including areas affected showing symptoms of mild to moderate psoriasis. Participants reported reduced flaking, exfoliated scales, and visibly calmer skin. Before-and-after images showed dramatic improvement in scalp clarity and comfort.
✅ Free of Harsh Ingredients
CalmScalp is free of steroids, coal tar, salicylic acid, parabens, preservatives, and sulfates. It offers a safe, drug-free alternative for those seeking relief from chronic scalp irritation without the risks associated with corticosteroids or medicated shampoos.
⭐ Trusted by Consumers and Dermatologists
In reviews on Amazon, CalmScalp is also praised for its cooling sensation, fast results, and gentle formulation. It’s safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair, and can be used twice daily for optimal results.
💵 Money-Back Guarantee; FSA and HSA Eligible
Xenna Corporation stands behind CalmScalp with a 100% money-back guarantee. If users aren’t satisfied, they can return the product—no questions asked. CalmScalp is also FSA- and HSA-eligible.
About Xenna Corporation
Founded in Princeton, NJ, Xenna Corporation develops clinically proven, consumer-friendly solutions for skin, scalp, and nail care. With a commitment to science and simplicity, Xenna’s products are free of unnecessary chemicals and designed to meet real-world needs.
For more information, visit www.CalmScalp.com or www.Xenna.com. CalmScalp is available for sale now on Amazon and www.CalmScalp.com.
