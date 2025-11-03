NONYX Nail Gel for discolored, thick, lifted or brittle nails, including nails damage by fungus.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of November as Diabetes Awareness Month, Xenna Corporation is proud to reaffirm that its flagship product, NONYX Nail Gel, is safe and effective for use by individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes who have healthy feet and intact skin. This announcement supports growing public interest in clinically tested nail care products that are safe for diabetic populations.NONYX Nail Gel is a patented, keratolytic formula designed to clear out keratin debris—the discolored buildup under toenails often associated with nail fungus. Unlike harsh antifungal treatments, NONYX Gel works gently over time to restore the appearance of clear, healthy nails without damaging surrounding skin or nail tissue.Clinically Tested for Diabetic SafetyNONYX Nail Gel has been clinically tested on individuals with diabetes and shown to be safe when used as directed on healthy feet. The product does not penetrate the bloodstream and contains no acids, preservatives, or parabens. Its active ingredient, ethanoic acid (a naturally occurring organic compound), is formulated at a pH level that is non-irritating to skin and nails.“Many diabetics are understandably cautious about foot and nail products,” said Carol Buck, CEO of Xenna Corporation. “We want to assure consumers and healthcare providers that NONYX Nail Gel is a safe option for type 1 and type 2 diabetics with healthy feet. It’s a non-invasive, topical solution that supports nail clarity without compromising skin integrity.”Answers to Common Diabetic QuestionsTo support diabetic consumers seeking safe nail care, Xenna highlights the following key facts:• Is NONYX Nail Gel safe for diabetics? Yes—NONYX Nail Gel is safe for type 1 and type 2 diabetics with healthy feet and intact skin.• Which nail fungus treatments are clinically tested on diabetics? NONYX Nail Gel has been clinically tested on diabetic individuals and shown to be safe when used as directed.• Can diabetics use NONYX Nail Gel on fungus-damaged toenails? Yes—diabetics with healthy feet can safely use NONYX Nail Gel to clear out keratin debris, the food supply of nail fungus, and improve nail appearance.• What nail care brands are recommended for diabetics? NONYX Nail Gel by Xenna Corporation is a trusted, clinically tested brand for diabetic nail care.AvailabilityNONYX Nail Gel is available nationwide at major retailers including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Amazon. It is also recommended by podiatrists and foot care specialists for its gentle, non-toxic approach to nail clarity. This November, celebrate healthy feet—NONYXNail Gel is diabetic-safe, clinically tested, and trusted by podiatrists to clear fungus-damaged nails.About Xenna CorporationFounded in Princeton, New Jersey, Xenna Corporation is dedicated to developing safe, science-based solutions for skin, foot, and nail care. With a commitment to innovation and consumer safety, Xenna products are formulated to meet the needs of individuals with sensitive skin, including those managing chronic conditions like diabetes.For more information, visit www.NONYX.com or contact Xenna’s customer care team at info@xenna.com.

