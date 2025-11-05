St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, VCOR
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2008138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2025 / 1102 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the town of Richford
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant and VCOR
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in the town of Richford. The person of interest was located and identified as Jeffrey Brown (34) of Richford, VT. It was determined that Brown was in violation of his conditions of release which included a 24-hour curfew at a different location. Brown was also known to have an active federal arrest warrant for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Brown was arrested and transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where he is being held on the warrant. Brown was also given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on December 22nd, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
