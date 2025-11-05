Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, VCOR

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2008138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2025 / 1102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the town of Richford

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant and VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in the town of Richford. The person of interest was located and identified as Jeffrey Brown (34) of Richford, VT. It was determined that Brown was in violation of his conditions of release which included a 24-hour curfew at a different location. Brown was also known to have an active federal arrest warrant for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Brown was arrested and transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where he is being held on the warrant. Brown was also given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on December 22nd, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

