New Book 'Coming to Africa' Reclaims the Untold Story of Liberia’s Founding

COMING TO AFRICA: HISTORICAL FIGURES IN THE FOUNDING OF LIBERIA By GBITEE DORYEN GBITEE

Liberian-American author Gbitee Doryen Gbitee highlights the people and events that linked freed African Americans to the creation of the Republic of Liberia.

ELK RIVER, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberian-American writer Gbitee Doryen Gbitee has released his long-anticipated historical nonfiction work, Coming to Africa: Historical Figures in the Founding of Liberia , now available worldwide in paperback and eBook formats. The book delivers an in-depth and accessible retelling of how freed African Americans helped establish one of the first self-governed Black republics on African soil.Drawing from years of research and firsthand cultural perspective, Gbitee uncovers the political, moral, and human complexities that shaped Liberia’s birth in the early nineteenth century. His work follows the lives of abolitionists, settlers, and native leaders who turned a trans-Atlantic migration into a new national identity.“Liberia’s story is not just African history, it’s American history too,” says Gbitee Doryen Gbitee. “It’s time to rediscover the people who shaped freedom on both sides of the Atlantic.”A Historical Bridge Between Two WorldsFrom the early debates over emancipation in the United States to the founding of Christopolis (now Monrovia), Coming to Africa traces how freedom seekers and visionaries transformed displacement into nationhood. Gbitee’s narrative highlights both the courage of the settlers and the cooperation, and conflict, with the indigenous communities they encountered.Educational and Cultural ImpactHistorians and educators have noted the book’s timely contribution to African Diaspora and Black Studies curricula. By presenting the founding of Liberia through documented biography and moral inquiry, Gbitee encourages readers to confront the paradoxes of liberty, colonization, and identity.“This book bridges the gap between cultural and educational understanding of how freed African Americans helped establish Liberia—connecting two worlds through shared history and perseverance,” — Gbitee Doryen Gbitee, AuthorAvailabilityComing to Africa: Historical Figures in the Founding of Liberia is now available through major online retailers and selected independent bookstores. Libraries, universities, and community organizations focused on African American and Liberian heritage are encouraged to add the title to their collections.About the AuthorGbitee Doryen Gbitee was born and raised in Liberia and is now a naturalized citizen of the United States. Before immigrating in 1998, he served as Production and Circulation Manager at The Inquirer newspaper in Monrovia. A graduate of Hennepin Technical College (Minnesota) with an Associate in Applied Science in Prepress and Printing Technology, he has also studied creative nonfiction and American history. Now retired, Gbitee dedicates his time to writing and preserving the intertwined histories of Africa and its diaspora. Pen Publishing Services is a trusted, full-service book-writing and publishing company dedicated to turning stories into impactful, market-ready books. With expertise across genres, we work closely with authors to align projects with their vision, timeline, and budget. Known for quality, integrity, and client-focused solutions, we help storytellers connect with their audiences and bring their ideas from imagination to publication.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.