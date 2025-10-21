Tom Puckett’s Warriors for Peace Launches Nationwide, A Powerful Novel of Conscience, Courage, and Love in a Time of War

WARRIORS FOR PEACE By Tom Puckett

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by the real-life story of Hans Paasche, a German officer turned pacifist, the book explores the cost of conviction in a violent age.Author and screenwriter Tom Puckett has officially released his newest historical novel, Warriors for Peace , now available in paperback and digital formats through major retailers nationwide. A sweeping and emotionally charged narrative, the book brings to life the story of Hans Paasche, a decorated German officer who abandoned the battlefield to become one of the early 20th century’s most courageous voices for peace.Set between colonial East Africa and pre-World War I Germany, Warriors for Peace traces Paasche’s transformation from loyal soldier to outspoken reformer. Confronted by the moral devastation of war and empire, he risks everything, career, reputation, and ultimately, his life, to stand against the militarism consuming Europe. Alongside his partner, Ellen Witting, a brilliant and independent-minded woman from an aristocratic family, Paasche struggles to build a life rooted in conscience and love amid rising tides of nationalism and repression.Through richly detailed storytelling and vivid historical research, Puckett delivers a profound meditation on moral courage and the universal search for truth in an age of blind obedience. Readers are transported from the savannas of East Africa to the salons of Berlin, where political intrigue and personal conviction collide in one man’s journey toward redemption.“Hans Paasche’s life remains one of history’s most striking examples of integrity and resistance,” said author Tom Puckett. “His transformation from soldier to pacifist feels remarkably timely. Warriors for Peace asks what it means to follow one’s conscience when the world demands conformity.”Early reviewers have praised Warriors for Peace for its lyrical prose, historical authenticity, and emotional depth. One reader called it “a stunning novel of transformation and defiance, written with compassion and clarity.” Another described it as “a love story as much as a moral reckoning.”With growing global conversations about war, conscience, and social reform, Puckett’s novel resonates with contemporary relevance while honoring a forgotten historical figure who challenged an empire’s moral foundation.Key Features of Warriors for Peace:• Based on the true story of German pacifist Hans Paasche• Explores the moral awakening of a soldier in the age of empire• Blends historical accuracy with literary storytelling• Themes of love, conscience, and resistanceWarriors for Peace is available now in paperback and eBook formats.Tom Puckett is a novelist, journalist, and screenwriter based in California. A graduate of UCLA’s Department of English, his earlier works include The Big Blur and MIA: Missing in America. Warriors for Peace continues his exploration of moral conflict and social transformation through compelling, historically grounded fiction. Pen Publishing Services is a trusted, full-service book-writing and publishing company dedicated to turning stories into impactful, market-ready books. With expertise across genres, we work closely with authors to align projects with their vision, timeline, and budget. Known for quality, integrity, and client-focused solutions, we help storytellers connect with their audiences and bring their ideas from imagination to publication.

