Attorney General Jackley Joins National Operation Robocall Roundup

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the start of Phase 2 of the National Operation Robocall Roundup where warning letters have been issued to an additional four telecom companies demanding they stop routing illegal robocalls through their networks.

Attorney General Jackley is part of the 51-member Attorneys General group Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force which cracks down on robocalls across the country. The task force was started in 2022.

“These companies know these calls are happening on their networks and they are now being warned to follow the rules,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This daily nuisance for consumers stops now.”

The four companies now receiving the letters are Inteliquent, Bandwidth, Lumen, and Peerless. They are being directed to stop transmitting suspected illegal robocalls across their networks.

In August, the task force sent warning letters to 37 smaller voice providers that were allowing suspected illegal robocalls on the network. The effort saw:

13 companies removed from the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database, meaning no provider in the United States may accept their call traffic.

19 companies stopped from appearing in any traceback results, indicating they ceased routing suspected illegal robocalls.

At least four providers terminated high-risk customer accounts identified as transmitting illegal traffic.

