Consistency in Excellence: Akram & Associates Wins Audit Firm of the Year – Startup at the Private Equity Wire US Awards

Private Equity Wire Award 2025

Akram & Associates PLLC has once again been recognized as “Audit Firm of the Year – Startups” at the Private Equity Wire US Awards in 2025.

NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re thrilled to share exciting news that Akram& Associates has once again been recognized as “Audit Firm of the Year – Startups” at the Private Equity Wire US Awards — reaffirming our ongoing commitment to excellence, precision, and partnership in the fund services industry.As a recurring winner, this recognition underscores the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our exceptional team — consistently delivering insight, accuracy, and value across North America, the Middle East, and beyond.Each milestone like this reminds us that success is built on relationships — and we’re deeply grateful to our clients and colleagues who make this journey possible.Your Trusted CPA Firm — Partner-Owned and Proudly Independent.At Akram, we provide high-end, tailored and specialized assurance, advisory, and tax services for hedge funds , commodity trading advisors, private equity and venture capital funds, digital asset funds , insurance dedicated funds, real estate funds, day traders, investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

