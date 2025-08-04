Akram & Associates PLLC Expands to Florida with New Miami Office

Akram Assurance, Advisory & Tax Firm

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akram & Associates PLLC (Akram), a leading global firm specializing in assurance, advisory, and tax services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Miami, Florida. This marks the 8th global location for the firm and a significant step in expanding its presence across key U.S. markets.The new Miami office is strategically located at:3785 NW 82nd Ave, Suite 304Miami, Florida 33166The expansion into Florida follows Akram’s continued growth and commitment to offering tailored financial solutions to clients in dynamic, high-growth regions. With its Florida CPA license recently approved, the firm is now equipped to serve a diverse clientele across South Florida, including individuals, businesses, and alternative investment funds.“We’re thrilled to deepen our footprint in the Sunshine State,” said Muhammad Akram, CEO of Akram & Associates PLLC. “This expansion supports our long-term vision to provide best-in-class service across multiple time zones and financial hubs. Miami’s vibrant business environment and global reach make it an ideal fit for our next phase of growth.”It’s a proud milestone to establish our presence in the Miami market,” said Alex Cummings, Tax Partner at Akram & Associates PLLC. “Our focus will be on delivering proactive, personalized solutions that address the evolving needs of Fund managers along with high net worth families in the Miami metro area."This latest expansion underscores Akram's ongoing dedication to client service excellence and positions the firm to better serve its growing client base throughout the Southeastern United States and beyond.

