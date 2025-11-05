$1.84 million in grants grow Michigan’s EV charging infrastructure

The first two rounds of the Clean Fuel and Charging Infrastructure (CFCI) Program have invested more than $1.84 million in 31 multifamily properties across Michigan for 201 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The grants expand charging access for residents throughout Michigan and move the state closer to the MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP) goal of sufficient infrastructure to support 2 million EVs in Michigan by 2030. Awardees are listed below. The MHCP is Michigan’s roadmap to a healthy, prosperous, carbon-neutral future for all Michiganders by 2050.

Michigan launched the one-time $30 million state-funded CFCI Program in 2024. Funding supports EV charging stations, with at least 40% of allocations going to disadvantaged communities. The program’s first four rounds – two announced and two expected to be finalized soon – address multifamily housing, where residents typically lack at-home charging options.

A newly revised CFCI request for proposals (RFP) extends the focus on multifamily housing with $5 million dedicated to support deployment of nonpublic Level 2 AC charging stations at multifamily properties.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has expanded CFCI eligibility from existing properties to new multifamily housing developments and broadened the applicant base to encourage participation from a wider range of property owners, developers, and organizations. These changes are intended to integrate EV-ready infrastructure into housing projects from the start and to make program participation more accessible and inclusive.

Individual grant awards are capped at $300,000, and applicants must match 30% of the total requested funds unless the project is located in an environmental justice community. The grants can be applied to:

Installing nonpublic charging and fueling stations for fleets and public transit systems.

Developing charging and fueling infrastructure for multifamily housing units.

Closing gaps in fast-charging networks outside designated alternative fuel corridors.

Eligible projects should focus on the deployment of Level 2 AC EV charging stations at new or existing multifamily housing properties. All eligible applicants must provide a Unique Entity Identifier number from the System for Award Management website.

Any organization may apply. Visit the CFCI Program webpage for details including the multifamily RFP, application, and sample grant agreement. Applications will be accepted and processed first come, first served until funding is exhausted. Funds must be expended by Sept. 30, 2027.

EGLE expects to release an additional RFP focused on public charging in the coming months.

Here’s a summary of awards from the first two CFCI rounds:

Round 1: $1.22 million for 21 projects

302 N. Saginaw, Holly: $39,371 to Current Charging for 2 charging stations.

Cavalier Manor Eastpointe: $77,790 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

Civic Plaza Associates, Southfield: $91,202 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

The Commons, Taylor: $22,712 to Walker-Miller Energy Services for 2 charging stations.

The Courtyards, Taylor: $20,237 to Walker-Miller Energy Services for 2 charging stations.

Epic Property Management, Monroe: $79,139 to Current Charging for 6 charging stations.

Huron River Apartments, Allen Park: $86,012 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Huron River Apartments, Rockwood: $36,358 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Huron River Apartments, Shelby Township: $52,658 to Current Charging for 5 charging stations.

Huron River Garden City: $62,185 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

Huron River Wayne: $44,068 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Melvindale Square Apartments, Melvindale: $73,031 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Park Forest Apartments, Dearborn Heights: $34,630 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

Park South Net-Goddard Road, Lincoln Park: $75,076 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

Park South Net-Montie Road, Lincoln Park: $98,159 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

The Parks Village, Taylor: $20,650 to Walker-Miller Energy Services for 2 charging stations.

The Ponds Village, Taylor: $22,960 to Walker-Miller Energy Services for 2 charging stations.

Simtob Management & Investment-Clayborne Drive, Kalamazoo: $75,659 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

Simtob Management & Investment-Banbury Road, Kalamazoo: $84,645 to Current Charging for 10 charging stations.

Simtob Management & Investment-S. Kendall Avenue, Kalamazoo: $65,586 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Syber Spaces, Flint: $56,644 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Round 2: $626,200 for 10 projects

45631 Utica Group, Utica: $46,653 to Current Charging for 4 charging stations.

Auburn Ridge Town Homes, Auburn Hills: $15,444 for 10 charging stations.

Hunter College Towne Properties, Lansing: $75,237 to Unified Business Technologies for 1 charging station.

Hunter Towne Properties-Townsquare Apartments and Townhomes, Lansing: $75,237 to Unified Business Technologies for 1 charging station.

Huron River Grosse Ile: $67,643 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.

Lynden Parke154, Ypsilanti: $75,237 to Unified Business Technologies for 1 charging station.

OYK Rochester, Rochester Hills: $45,944 to Current Charging for 4 charging stations.

SIGU Capital Fund 24, Clinton Township: $74,116 to Current Charging for 1 charging station.

Stony Creek 202, Washington: $73,442 to Current Charging for 8 charging stations.