McKenzie Law Firm Highlights Key Steps if Pulled Over After Drinking This Holiday Season

During the holidays, one mistake can change your life. Plan ahead, don’t drink and drive, and call us immediately if pulled over. We’re available 24/7 to protect your rights” — David McKenzie

PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Pennsylvania roads are once again seeing a surge in DUI arrests. Attorney David McKenzie of McKenzie Law Firm, P.C., which has offices in Blue Bell, Exton, and King of Prussia, is reminding drivers to stay safe, know their rights, and understand what to do if they’re pulled over after drinking. McKenzie said every year he sees good people make bad decisions during the holidays, often without realizing how serious the consequences can be. He explained that one mistake can change your life, but knowing your rights and being prepared can make all the difference.

Pennsylvania’s Holiday DUI Reality:

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, hundreds of DUI arrests occur between Thanksgiving and New Year’s every year. In 2024 alone, state police reported more than 900 DUI arrests over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends, with alcohol-related crashes causing dozens of injuries across the state. McKenzie said many drivers underestimate how little alcohol it takes to exceed Pennsylvania’s 0.08% legal limit, especially during the holidays when there are more patrols and DUI checkpoints.

What to Do if You’re Pulled Over:

If you are stopped by law enforcement after drinking, McKenzie Law Firm advises the following:

1. Stay calm and polite. Keep your hands visible, avoid sudden movements, and address the officer respectfully.

2. Exercise your right to remain silent. You must provide your license, registration, and insurance, but you are not required to answer incriminating questions such as “How much have you had to drink?”

3. Know your rights regarding testing.

Field sobriety tests such as walking in a straight line or standing on one leg are voluntary in Pennsylvania.

Portable breath tests (PBTs) at the roadside are also voluntary. You can refuse these without immediate license suspension.

However, refusing an official breath or blood test after arrest at the station can trigger a license suspension under Pennsylvania’s Implied Consent Law (75 Pa.C.S. §1547).

4. Call an attorney immediately. If you’re arrested or detained, contact McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. right away. Legal counsel should be your first call before answering any questions or agreeing to further testing.

Better Yet: Don’t Risk It:

McKenzie said the best way to avoid a DUI during the holidays is to plan ahead and not drive if you’ve been drinking. With rideshare options like Uber and Lyft available in nearly every part of Pennsylvania, there’s simply no reason to take the risk. He emphasized that spending a small amount on a ride home could save you thousands in fines, a suspended license, and a criminal record.

About David McKenzie and McKenzie Law Firm, P.C.:

Attorney David McKenzie is a seasoned Pennsylvania criminal defense lawyer who has built his career on protecting clients’ rights in DUI, drug, and criminal cases throughout the Commonwealth. A former prosecutor, McKenzie uses his insider understanding of the legal system to provide clients with strong, strategic defense representation. McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. specializes in DUI defense, criminal defense, traffic violations, and expungement cases, offering personalized and aggressive legal support for individuals facing life-changing charges. The firm’s mission is to ensure every client receives fair treatment, smart strategy, and an unwavering defense in every circumstance.

Available 24/7 Across Pennsylvania:

McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. serves clients across the entire state of Pennsylvania, with offices in Blue Bell, Exton, and King of Prussia. If you or someone you know is stopped for suspected DUI this holiday season, contact us or call McKenzie Law Firm immediately at (610) 422-3593. McKenzie said his team is standing by 24/7 because these situations can happen anytime, day or night.

