CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of Idaho State University’s MHA Program in the College of Business.

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Idaho State University’s MHA program for a four-year term.

The program meets the rigorous standards set by leading academicians and practitioners who are experts in their fields.” — Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Idaho State University’s MHA program for a four-year term.

“Earning CAHME accreditation is such an exciting achievement for our Master of Healthcare Administration program. It really speaks to the dedication of our faculty and the quality of education Idaho State provides. Most importantly, it means our students are gaining an education that’s nationally recognized and that truly prepares them to make a difference in their organizations and communities," said Tara Smith, Director of Advising & Student Services, College of Business

“Receiving CAHME accreditation reflects years of intentional work to align our curriculum, outcomes, and partnerships with the highest standards in healthcare management education. It represents our ongoing commitment to quality improvement and to preparing graduates who have not only demonstrated the program’s required competencies, but who also embody the vision and leadership needed to navigate and transform today’s complex healthcare environments. Achieving CAHME accreditation also highlights the strength of our faculty, the engagement of our students, and the support of healthcare partners across Idaho and the region," said Dr. Iris Buder, MHA Program Director, College of Business

"Idaho State University joins only a handful of business schools in the United States, and very few west of the Mississippi River, that are both AACSB- and CAHME-accredited. That is a significant achievement and it demonstrates the ISU College of Business's commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders to meet the healthcare needs of our growing state and region," said Dr. Alex Bolinger, Interim Dean, College of Business.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Idaho State University

Idaho State University (ISU) is a Carnegie-classified doctoral research university with approximately 10,000 students and a statewide health mission, serving as home to 75 percent of Idaho’s health degree programs. Housed in Idaho State University’s College of Business, which holds AACSB accreditation, the Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) program prepares healthcare leaders to navigate the rapidly changing healthcare environment with competence, innovation, and integrity.

Launched in 2018, the MHA program has graduated more than fifty students who now serve in hospitals, clinics, public health agencies, and other healthcare organizations throughout the region. Designed for both recent graduates and mid-career professionals, the program provides flexible, student-centered education through a fully online program to accommodate working professionals.

Our MHA faculty bring decades of leadership and management experience across U.S. and international healthcare systems, combining academic rigor with real-world insight. MHA faculty bring decades of leadership, management experience, and research expertise across U.S. and international healthcare systems, combining academic rigor with real-world insight. The curriculum is grounded in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) competency model, ensuring that students develop the conceptual, technical, and human-relations skills necessary for effective healthcare leadership. Through engaged, competency-based learning and a commitment to continuous improvement, ISU’s MHA program continues to advance its mission of preparing visionary leaders who will shape the future of healthcare in Idaho and beyond.



