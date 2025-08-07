Texas State University’s Tana Randall Named 2025 CAHME/Joint Commission Fellow for Advancing Sustainable Health Care

Tana Randall accepting the CAHME/The Joint Commission Fellowship Award for Advancing Sustainable Health Care﻿

Tana Randall, a MHA student at TSU, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/ Joint Commission Fellowship for Advancing Sustainable Health Care.

These students are integral to driving meaningful change in the field and support CAHME's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education.” — Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tana Randall, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) student at Texas State University, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/ Joint Commission Fellowship for Advancing Sustainable Health Care. Her fellowship officially began on July 1, 2025.

This prestigious fellowship, an initiative between the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) and Joint Commission, is designed to cultivate the next generation of healthcare leaders dedicated to, quality, patient safety and sustainable health outcomes.

Randall was formally recognized during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony, held at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“This fellowship empowers emerging healthcare leaders to drive meaningful improvements in health outcomes for patients and their communities worldwide,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, Joint Commission and Joint Commission International. “We are proud to welcome Tana as this year’s fellow and are confident in the impact she will make in advancing change to help us achieve our vision that all people always experience the safest, highest quality and best-value healthcare across all settings.”

Randall’s application materials reflected her exceptional leadership, service, and community engagement. As a Volunteer Coordinator Officer, she led impactful efforts with Be the Match, the national marrow donor program – surpassing recruitment goals and inspiring student involvement in life-saving donor initiatives. Her guidance connecting students with meaningful service opportunities and her support for fellow officers reflect a sustained dedication to drive meaningful change.

“CAHME fellowship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to innovation and advocacy,” said Al Faber, CAHME interim president and CEO.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Joint Commission Fellowship Award,” said Tana Randall, 2025 fellow and MHA student at Texas State University. “This opportunity reflects my determination to improve health systems and motivates me to grow as a healthcare leader.”

About the Fellowship

The CAHME/Joint Commission Fellowship for Advancing Sustainable Health Care is a one-year, paid fellowship awarded to a student from a CAHME accredited or certified program. The fellowship focuses on advancing sustainability, healthcare quality and safety, and process improvement, and includes engagement with leadership across Joint Commission.

Applications for the 2026 fellowship are open now through October 17, 2025.

To learn more and apply, visit:

👉 https://cahme.org/awards-scholarships/joint-commission-fellowship-award/

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 160 programs across over 40 states, provinces, and territories in the United States, Canada, and internationally. CAHME accreditation is the recognized benchmark of excellence in preparing future healthcare leaders.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About the MHA Program at Texas State University

The MHA Program at Texas State University prepares early- to mid-career professionals for leadership roles in diverse healthcare settings. The program’s mission is rooted in excellence in leadership, service, scholarship, professionalism, and lifelong learning. The program aspires to be the graduate health administration program of choice for students, alumni, employers, and faculty nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.