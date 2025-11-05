Lee Black to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Black, entrepreneur and purpose‑driven leader in the recovery space, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on finding purpose through service, turning adversity into impact, and building a brand rooted in integrity and values.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu‑series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn his episode, Black will explore how leaving a six‑figure banking career led him to launch an outpatient clinic and later a digital media company serving those impacted by addiction. He breaks down how choosing fulfillment over comfort, building trust through integrity, and turning personal pain into purpose can create lasting impact and legacy. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how leadership through service and values‑based action can change lives.“My mission is to transform personal pain into purpose by restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity,” said Black.Lee’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

