“Defending Human Rights Is Not Voluntary, It Is an Obligation”

4 November 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - What happens when machines are given the power to decide who lives and who dies? How do nations uphold human dignity in the aftermath of terror? And what does leadership look like when the world is paralysed by a pandemic?

These are some of the questions explored in the first-ever Spanish-language episode of the Learning with Leaders podcast, featuring His Excellency Ambassador Luis Gallegos, a seasoned Ecuadorian diplomat and one of the world’s most respected advocates for human rights and inclusion. Amb. Luis Gallegos is a distinguished diplomat who has represented Ecuador in several countries, including Australia, El Salvador, and the United States. He has also served as Ecuador’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in both New York and Geneva.

Throughout his career, he has combined diplomatic skills with a strong commitment to justice. His work has focused on defending human rights, particularly for those who have historically been excluded, including women, children, indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities.

Diplomacy, to me, has always been about giving a voice to those who have none,

he affirms. This conviction has guided his service throughout his career.

Human rights are not concessions. They are intrinsic to every person.

He adds that the defence of human rights is not a voluntary act, but an obligation and a responsibility that every human being must uphold.