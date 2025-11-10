COP30: Green Digital Action Hub to accelerate innovation for a sustainable future

Belém, 10 November 2025 – A coalition of international partners announced the creation of the Green Digital Action Hub (GDA Hub), a new cooperation platform to harness technology innovation against climate change, anchored in Brazil as a legacy of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference, COP30.

Unveiled on COP30’s opening day, the hub is set to become the nerve centre of Green Digital Action, a partnership kicked off by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with leading tech organizations at COP28 in 2023. Designed to accelerate the integration of digital technologies and sustainable development, the new hub aims to drive sustainability within and beyond the tech sector, with a strong focus on the Global South.

The GDA Hub will provide tools, expertise, and data to help nations scale up green technologies, reduce environmental footprint of technology and ensure access to sustainable digital solutions for all. The new hub builds on the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action, endorsed by 82 countries and nearly 1,800 companies and organizations last year.