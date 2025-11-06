Rosemark Announces Inaugural ROSE Award Caregiver of the Year and Top 10 Finalists

Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid’s EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency. Charlene Gamble of Taylor Made Home Care receives the inaugural ROSE Award Caregiver of the Year. Kathy Taylor, owner of Taylor Made Home Care, and Charlene Gamble, winner of the ROSE Award Caregiver of the Year.

Charlene Gamble of Taylor Made Home Care Named First-Ever ROSE Award Caregiver of the Year for Exceptional In-Home Senior Care

These caregivers embody the true spirit of quality home care — compassion, reliability, and genuine human connection.” — Nicky Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Manager

OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸, a leading provider of 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 is proud to announce 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲 of 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 as the recipient of the inaugural 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿. This prestigious award recognizes those who provide 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲.

The 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 (𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲) was created by Rosemark to celebrate professional caregivers who represent the very best of the home care industry — those who consistently go above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their clients, their teams, and their local communities.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Charlene and all of this year’s incredible finalists,” said Nicky Reynolds, Marketing Communications Manager for Rosemark. “These caregivers embody the true spirit of quality home care — compassion, reliability, and genuine human connection. Their dedication inspires not only their clients and families but also all of us who work to support this essential industry.”

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿: 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲

𝙏𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙤𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙚 – 𝙈𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙧, 𝙊𝙝𝙞𝙤

With more than 25 years of in-home caregiving experience, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲 stands out for her deep compassion, professionalism, and reliability in senior care. She treats each client with dignity and respect, navigating even the most challenging situations with grace and empathy. Known for staying late to ensure safety and mentoring new care staff, Charlene truly exemplifies what it means to serve with heart in the home care setting.

“Charlene has been with Taylor Made Home Care since 2016 and consistently goes above and beyond for every client she serves,” said 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿, 𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲. “Her compassion and professionalism set her apart — not just as an employee, but as someone truly dedicated to improving the lives of others in need of home care.”

Taylor added, “We’re thrilled to celebrate this recognition for Charlene as we also mark our 15th anniversary in business and 𝟭𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 on November 11. Thank you to our caregivers, clients, and partners — your trust and support are the heart of Taylor Made Home Care.”

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟭𝟬 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲

These exceptional caregivers represent the 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗻-𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮. Charlene Gamble of Taylor Made Home Care was selected as the inaugural ROSE Award Caregiver of the Year.

• 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲 – 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿, 𝗢𝗛 (𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿)

Over 25 years of experience in senior care. Known for compassion, professionalism, mentoring new caregivers, and consistently going above and beyond for clients.

• 𝗙𝗮𝘆𝗯𝗶𝗲𝗻 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 – 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻, 𝗠𝗦

Compassionate and dependable, always ready to help clients with a cheerful attitude.

• 𝗣𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗛𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗸 – 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸, 𝗢𝗡

Praised for professionalism and making each client feel valued and cared for.

• 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗶 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 – 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗧𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗱𝗼, 𝗢𝗛

Mentors new team members and brings positivity and reliability to every care visit.

• 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮 – 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗻, 𝗣𝗔

Tirelessly devoted to ensuring clients receive the best possible elder care.

• 𝗥𝗮𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗥𝘆𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮 – 𝗘𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱𝘀, 𝗠𝗜

Loyal, warm, and dependable, balancing caregiving with family responsibilities.

• 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿 – 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲, 𝗡𝗖

15+ years of experience providing extraordinary dedication for in-home senior care.

• 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲𝗿 – 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗿, 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗻, 𝗠𝗜

16-year veteran bringing energy, humor, and compassion to keep clients active and engaged.

• 𝗧𝗮𝗺𝗺𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗸 – 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗝𝗼𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘇𝗼𝗼, 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘇𝗼𝗼, 𝗠𝗜

Over a decade of supporting clients and fellow caregivers with patience and empathy.

• 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘆 – 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗼𝗻, 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗼𝗻, 𝗣𝗔

Provides consistent care and comfort — a trusted presence in clients’ lives for over 16 years.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱

The 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 (𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲) was established by Rosemark to honor home care caregivers who demonstrate compassion, professionalism, and a lasting positive impact in the home care industry. Each participating agency could nominate one care professional who best reflects these values. Blind judging was conducted by a panel of home care industry professionals, ensuring that selections were based solely on the strength of each nominee’s contributions and dedication to quality care.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲

Founded in 2010 by Kathy Taylor and her husband Shannon, 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 is a locally owned and operated non-medical home care agency dedicated to serving seniors with compassion, dignity, and personalized support. The agency will celebrate its 𝟭𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 on November 11, 2025.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸

Rosemark provides home care management software designed to help agencies streamline operations, improve efficiency, and support caregivers in delivering exceptional care. With customizable tools for scheduling, billing, and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲.

