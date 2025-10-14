Rosemark Showcases EVV Compliant Software for Georgia Home Care Agencies at GACCP

The Rosemark team, ready to talk Georgia EVV and faster reimbursements at the GACCP conference! We can't wait to see you. Rosemark Helps Home Care Agencies that bill the Veterans Administration, Medicaid, Private Pay, Worker's Comp, and Long-term Care Insurance manage their operations, scheduling, billing and more The Rosemark customer success team delivers high-touch, personalized support — highlighting our commitment to home care agencies ahead of the GACCP Conference on October 21.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸, a leading provider of 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲, is excited to announce its participation in the 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗮 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 (𝗚𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗣) conference in Atlanta on October 21. Nicky Reynolds, Marketing Communications Manager, will represent the company and meet with home care providers across the state to discuss how Rosemark helps agencies thrive in today's complex care environment.

“We're excited to connect with Georgia home care providers in person,” said Reynolds. “Rosemark already serves numerous agencies across the state, and this conference is a wonderful opportunity to share how our powerful home care management software helps agencies conquer EVV compliance, reduce administrative errors, and dedicate more time to client care.”

Rosemark plays a vital role in Georgia's Medicaid landscape as an approved EVV solution that integrates seamlessly with Netsmart, the state's aggregator. This integration enables agencies to 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 to meet Georgia EVV requirements while still giving agencies flexibility to connect with their preferred billing or payroll systems, like QuickBooks.

“By using our direct 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁, we make EVV compliance straightforward for Georgia agencies,” Reynolds added. “Our goal is to eliminate the stress of manual processes so providers can get claims right the first time and spend less time troubleshooting.”

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗬 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗪𝗜𝗗𝗘

“Rosemark Software—A must-have for billing consultants! As a self-employed billing consultant working with various home care agencies, I can confidently say that Rosemark is one of the best tools in the industry. It has completely streamlined my workflow and made a noticeable difference in the accuracy and efficiency of the billing process,” said 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗰𝘆, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻.

Valcy added, “What stands out the most is how Rosemark significantly reduces billing errors. The system is well-designed and intuitive, ensuring that EVV time tracking, caregiver documentation, and service authorizations are all in sync, which helps me submit clean claims the first time around. This level of accuracy results in fewer denials and delays, as well as consistent reimbursements for my clients. Rosemark saves me time and enhances my effectiveness, ultimately facilitating reliable payments to the agencies I support.”

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

At the GACCP conference, Rosemark will showcase:

• 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗩𝗩 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 through Netsmart integration

• 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 to integrate with preferred billing and operational systems

• 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗯𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 through accurate, automatic data exchange

• 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗽𝗽 with offline functionality for reliable visit capture anywhere

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 is a home care operations software built for non-medical home care, Medicaid, VA, and private-pay agencies. With almost 40 years of experience, Rosemark provides a full suite of tools for scheduling, billing, payroll, care plans, and caregiver communications. In Georgia, Rosemark is fully 𝗘𝗩𝗩 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 with Netsmart, the state’s aggregator. Learn more at rosemarksystem.com/georgia-evv.

