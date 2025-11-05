Mayor Bowser Hosts Scissors & Shovels, Cuts Ribbon on DC Animal Shelter and Breaks Ground on FEMS & OSSE Fleet Maintenance Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted “Scissors & Shovels,” a dual event celebrating the ribbon cutting of the new DC Animal Shelter at DC Village and the groundbreaking of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) and Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) Fleet Maintenance Campus, two major projects on the reimagined DC Village campus in Ward 8.

“Today represents another bold investment in modern government facilities and services,” said Mayor Bowser. “This is a beautiful new animal shelter, with modern health care services and facilities. We want residents to come check it out, visit the animals, and maybe they’ll end up taking one home to be part of their family.”

Starting Tuesday, November 4, all public animal services, including lost and found pets, animal care and control, fostering, wellness, spay and neuter, and community cat services, are now located at the new shelter. The new facility replaces the District’s decades-old facility on New York Avenue NE, marking a major step forward in the District’s commitment to compassionate animal welfare.

The new shelter is the first District-owned and operated animal shelter and hospital and is a true one-stop shop for animal care in the District. The $19.5 million, 30,000-square-foot facility features modern amenities for adoptable animals, family pets, and the broader community, including:

An in-house shelter ICU to treat animals that previously required outside emergency care.

Nearly 10,000 square feet of clinic space for veterinary care.

A large surgical suite that expands spay and neuter capacity.

Advanced diagnostic equipment, including x-ray, ultrasound, and blood testing.

Specialty surgery capabilities for shelter and family pets, including dental cleanings.

Expanded dog and cat housing.

Indoor and outdoor dog play yards.

A large community room for humane education and service groups.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Visits and surgeries at the Animal Health Center are by appointment and can be scheduled by calling 202-888-VETS. Adoption fees are waived through Sunday, November 9.

“The DC Village Animal Care and Control Facility is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we lead with compassion and collaboration,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “This facility represents our shared commitment to building a healthier, safer, and more connected DC for every resident, whether they walk on two legs or four.”

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) began its partnership with DC Health on January 1, 2025, assuming responsibility for animal control, care, medical services, field operations, lost and found, and adoptions in the District. The District selected BVSPCA for its nationally recognized track record of high-quality animal care, strong adoption outcomes, and innovative sheltering practices. Since then, Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked closely with the District to ensure a smooth and responsible shift in services, bringing best-in-class standards to support pets and the families who love them.

“We are grateful to be operating out of this beautiful new facility, built by the District to meet the increasing needs for animal services,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “The nearly 30,000 square foot campus offers amenities for lost, stray and adoptable animals, family pets, and the community. BVSPCA is excited to provide a wider range of services, including high-quality, low-cost veterinary care, community cat services, along with adoptions and a place for the community to foster, volunteer and support our lifesaving work.”

Construction on the new shelter began in November 2024. Today, the center houses more than 100 animals, with capacity for up to 150.

Mayor Bowser also broke ground on the new FEMS and OSSE Fleet Maintenance Campus, a nearly $86 million investment and the largest capital project in FEMS history. Once complete, the facility will support fleet operations for both agencies with modern maintenance bays, fueling stations, and administrative offices designed to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

“The work that happens here at DC Village doesn’t always make headlines, but it’s what keeps our city moving,” said Delano Hunter, Director of the Department of General Services. “The new Animal Shelter and Fleet Facility honor the people who work behind the scenes — maintaining vehicles, caring for animals, and providing critical services to residents across all eight wards.”

The new FEMS facility will support the Department’s Apparatus Division, which services and maintains over 500 vehicles, including 200 frontline fire engines, ladder trucks, ambulances, and rescue squads that respond to more than 200,000 calls each year.

“This new Fleet Maintenance facility will expand the Department’s ability to repair and maintain our rolling stock of fire engines, trucks, ambulances, and a variety of specialized vehicles, ensuring the safety of our members and the vital services we provide to the residents and visitors of the District,” said Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr.

For OSSE, the project will create a new administrative building for the Division of Student Transportation (OSSE-DOT) Southwest Terminal, replacing temporary trailers, reducing downtime, and improving routing and dispatch. OSSE-DOT transports approximately 3,400 special needs students daily from four bus terminals across the city. About 90 buses leave the Southwest Terminal each day, and the new facility will include 150 dedicated bus parking spaces to support those operations. The terminal will also feature sheltered bus parking, electric charging stations, areas for maintenance, and modern office space for employees serving students from across the city.

“This project reflects Mayor Bowser’s continued commitment to investing in education by building much-needed infrastructure for the dedicated professionals who keep our student transportation system running every day,” said State Superintendent Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell. “The work of bus drivers, attendants, mechanics, terminal managers, and dispatchers is essential, and they deserve a space that reflects the value we place on their service.”

The DC Village campus is being reimagined as a modern government complex that brings critical city services together in one place. With these investments, Mayor Bowser is continuing her commitment to building modern, high-quality facilities across all eight wards, ensuring that District residents and employees have access to world-class public spaces and services.

