Mayor Bowser to Host Scissors & Shovels, Attend Ribbon Cutting of DC Animal Shelter and Groundbreaking of the FEMS and OSSE Fleet Maintenance Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, Wednesday, November 5 at 11 am, Mayor Bowser will host “Scissors & Shovels,” a dual event celebrating the ribbon cutting of the DC Animal Shelter at DC Village and the groundbreaking of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) and Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) Fleet Maintenance Campus, both located on the DC Village campus in Ward 8.

The new animal shelter serves as the city’s central hub for animal control services and adoptions. The facility replaces the existing infrastructure at the New York Avenue location and includes new walls and partitions, flooring, indoor and outdoor dog runs, and expanded community service areas. The shelter will be operated by the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA), which began its partnership with DC Health on January 1, 2025. BVSPCA is responsible for animal control, care, medical services, field operations, lost and found, and adoptions in the District.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Mayor Bowser will break ground on the FEMS and OSSE Fleet Maintenance Campus, a nearly $86 million investment that will support fleet operations for both agencies. The new complex will include multiple buildings and fueling stations designed to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

These projects reflect Mayor Bowser’s ongoing commitment to building modern, high-quality facilities across all eight wards. Since 2015, the District has invested billions in schools, libraries, recreation centers, and public safety infrastructure to ensure residents and employees have access to world-class public spaces.

When:

Wednesday, November 5 at 11 am

Groundbreaking to take place following the ribbon cutting

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director, DC Health

Dr. Antoinette Mitchell, State Superintendent of Education

John A. Donnelly, Sr., DC Fire and EMS Chief

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of General Services

Where:

Ribbon Cutting

DC Animal Shelter at DC Village

4 DC Village Lane SW

Groundbreaking

FEMS & OSSE Fleet Maintenance Campus

6 DC Village Lane SW

*Closest Bus Routes: C27, C17*

*Closest Bikeshare: Joliet St & MLK Ave SW/Bald Eagle Rec Ctr*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

