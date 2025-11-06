Armstrong Dark Secrets Dominates Streaming #1 on Tubi, Top Black Cinema to Watch & 1.6+ Million Streamed on Amazon Prime

From the streets to the screen — the powerhouse cast of Armstrong: Dark Secrets delivers raw emotion, high stakes, and unforgettable energy. Now streaming.

Independent films are rewriting the rulebook.” — Tray Williams, writer/director/producer of Armstrong: Dark Secrets

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indie phenomenon Armstrong: Dark Secrets has surged to breakout status across major streaming platforms, landing #1 on Tubi within three days of release, holding Most Popular for the first two weeks, earning a Top Black Cinema to Watch spotlight, and surpassing 1.6 million minutes streamed on Amazon Prime. Social clips from the film have collectively amassed millions of views, fueling a word-of-mouth wave as the franchise expands its global footprint. The indie sequel is redefining what a creator-led franchise can do in the streaming era.

The sequel to the award-winning Armstrong is now available in 10 international territories—including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Trinidad & Tobago, and New Zealand—and continues its climb on Amazon Prime and Tubi, with additional availability on Apple TV, Roku TV, Mansa, TVEI, YouTube Movies & TV, Xumo, Roku Channel, OTT Studio, Vesta Stream, Plex, and PlayNowMedia. The film’s rapid ascent on Tubi and strong Prime engagement reflect a broader shift: streaming is the new runway for IP, talent discovery, and community-driven momentum.

"Dark Secrets grew through audience discovery, not gatekeeping. The response proves that when creators control the pipeline, global scale is possible." --said Tray Williams, writer/director/producer of Armstrong: Dark Secrets and recognized in the top 1% of indie filmmakers for distribution via Filmhub.

The rise of Dark Secrets underscores how digital streaming is opening the door for independent creators—accelerating discovery, audience growth, and franchise development without traditional barriers. With robust U.S. traction and rapid international uptake, the Armstrong universe is proving how indie-to-streaming pipelines can catalyze sustained cultural momentum. Armstrong: Dark Secrets is a case study in how digital platforms are rewiring traditional Hollywood—amplifying independent voices, accelerating audience growth, and enabling franchise-level storytelling without legacy gatekeepers.

Performance Highlights:

 #1 on Tubi within 3 days; held Most Popular for the first 2 weeks

 Top Black Cinema to Watch feature

 1.6M+ minutes streamed on Amazon Prime (and rising)

 Millions of social views across highlighted scenes and reels

 10 international territories and 10+ additional streaming platforms (see availability above)

Armstrong: Dark Secrets isn’t just trending—it’s proof that creator-led stories can travel the world and move culture. Watch it. Share it. Join the movement. #ArmstrongDarkSecrets

About the Film:

Armstrong: Dark Secrets plunges back into the franchise’s gritty world of loyalty, betrayal, and survival. As Sneek confronts the fallout of past choices, a vengeful brother resurfaces—forcing every character to navigate the razor’s edge between trust and danger. The sequel expands the scope and stakes set by the original indie hit, delivering high-octane tension, sharp turns, and emotionally charged performances. Bam (Jazz Anderson) will stop at nothing to protect Missy (Gloria Prince), raising the stakes in a world where trust can be as dangerous as betrayal. The sequel also features Sherhonda Gaulden (mother of NBA YoungBoy), bringing real-world cultural resonance to the narrative.

Creative Team: Written, produced, and directed by Tray Williams. Executive Producers include James Hallam (Bad Kids Go to Hell; Bad Kids of Crestview Academy) and Brad Keller (Killer Within; Bad Kids of Crestview Academy; Inspector Mom).

About the Armstrong Franchise:

The Armstrong universe began with an award-winning indie feature that earned more than a dozen international honors and found a devoted audience on streaming. Armstrong: Dark Secrets builds on that legacy—expanding its world, deepening its characters, and reaching new global markets through platform partnerships and fan-driven momentum.

