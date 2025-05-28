TED LUCAS LAUNCHES SLIP N SLIDE MEDIA

Miami Kingpins Docuseries

A PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION HOUSE FOR THE SOUTH & THE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS STORYTELLERS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning music executive and cultural architect Ted Lucas, founder of the legendary Slip N Slide Records, officially launches Slip N Slide Media — a bold new imprint that delivers production, content development, and distribution services across podcast shows, docuseries, television, and film. With a fluently focus on creators from the American South and the Caribbean Islands, Slip N Slide Media exists to empower underrepresented voices and bring their stories to screens around the world.

Building decades of music industry dominance with breakout artists like Trick Daddy, Trina, Rick Ross, and Plies, Lucas is once again shifting the culture — this time with a camera lens and production slate.

“Slip N Slide Media is about opening windows when the doors may seem closed,” says Ted Lucas, Founder & CEO. “Our mission is to provide platforms for the stories that matter, stories rooted in community, resilience, and raw truth — from Liberty City to Kingston, from New Orleans to Nassau.”

Slip N Slide Media is not only a home for groundbreaking content — it’s a launchpad. From streaming-ready films to original podcasts, episodic TV, and authentic docuseries, the company is positioned to create and distribute rich stories with global impact.

The new imprint will debut with the upcoming documentary "Miami Kingpins," executive produced by Ted Lucas, Josh “Redd” Burke, and Rick Ross — dropping July 4, 2025, on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, DirectTV, Dish Nation, Google Play, and Fandango NOW.

In its first release under the Slip N Slide Media imprint, Miami Kingpins gives viewers an unfiltered look into the lives of some of Miami’s most admired and mythologized street legends — Big Ike, Bo Diddley, and Convertible Burt — names immortalized in hit records by Miami rap icon Rick Ross and others. This isn’t just a docuseries, it’s a cultural excavation. A salute to the codes, the chaos, and the charisma of those who defined Miami’s underworld and left behind more than just a name.

“If it wasn’t for these three individuals, there wouldn’t be the Hip Hop that the world knows and loves from Miami,” says Ted Lucas. “They gave us the blueprint behind what the city looks like and feels like when money is just flowing in. From the hood, they gave us motivation to dream big, so this documentary dives into their lives and what the city looked like during their era of reign.”

From luxury to loyalty, Miami Kingpins explores the rise, rule, and ripple effect of these street entrepreneurs who helped shape not only the sound but the soul of Miami's Hip Hop identity.

Check out the “Miami Kingpins” trailer https://slipnslidemedia.com/

With operations anchored in Miami, and expanding across the Caribbean, Slip N Slide Media is developing a full slate of projects while inviting new voices to the table through strategic partnerships, mentorship opportunities, and cross-cultural collaborations.

Core Services Include:

• Original TV, Film, & Podcast Production

• Full-Service Distribution & Licensing

• Cultural Storytelling & Content Incubation

• Strategic Collaboration with Southern & Caribbean Talent

As Slip N Slide Media begins its journey, it carries with it the same fearless energy, cultural pulse, and entrepreneurial grit that turned Slip N Slide Records into a household name. With a mission to elevate untold stories from the South and Caribbean, this media house isn’t just producing content — it’s creating legacy. From podcasts to docuseries, TV to films, Slip N Slide Media is here to amplify authentic voices, open creative lanes, and redefine what storytelling looks like in the culture.

This isn’t just media. This is a movement!



Miami Kingpins Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.