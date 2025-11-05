LifeLine Ambulance Service Names Carly Strong as Chief Operating Officer

Carly Strong, COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeLine Ambulance Service is thrilled to announce Carly Strong as its new Chief Operating Officer—a bold addition to the executive team and a signal that LifeLine Ambulance’s next chapter is going to be both powerful and full of purpose.Strong joins LifeLine from Sierra Medical Services (SEMSA) and Riggs Ambulance Service, where she led complex operations spanning ground and air medical transport across Central California. With more than 20 years of experience in EMS and public safety, Carly brings an operational brilliance that’s matched only by her down-to-earth leadership style and quick wit.Her journey began with the U.S. Forest Service, where she served as a wildland firefighter and EMT before earning her paramedic certification and joining Riggs Ambulance in 2006. Since then, she’s climbed every rung of the EMS ladder—EMT, Paramedic, Operations Supervisor, Manager, Executive Director, and ultimately COO. Along the way, she guided teams through system redesigns, accreditation milestones, and competitive RFP wins that elevated care and efficiency across multiple regions.Named to the American Ambulance Association’s “40 Under 40” list in 2021, Strong is recognized nationwide for her operational insight, humor, and advocacy for gender equity in EMS. She serves on the Board of Directors for the California Ambulance Association and regularly contributes to EMS1.com, where her writing blends practical leadership wisdom with just the right amount of edge.Carly brings the rare ability to see both the big picture and the fine print,” said Max Gorin, CEO of LifeLine Ambulance Service. “She leads with clarity, courage, and a contagious energy that elevates everyone around her.” Known for her engaging presentations and mentorship, Carly brings a mix of intellect, empathy, and grit that inspires those around her.“Joining LifeLine feels like stepping into the future of EMS,” said Strong. “This organization has built something special—a culture that’s fast, fearless, and deeply human. I’m honored to be part of what’s next.”As Chief Operating Officer, Strong will oversee operations across Los Angeles and Orange Counties, focusing on performance excellence, leadership development, and innovation that keeps LifeLine at the forefront of compassionate, high-performing care.About LifeLine Ambulance ServiceFounded in 2002, LifeLine Ambulance Service (EastWestProto, Inc.) is a leading non-emergency medical transportation provider serving Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Guided by its mission of Compassionate Treatment and Transport, LifeLine is recognized for its excellence in patient care, workforce development, and forward-thinking innovation in EMS.For more information, visit www.lifeline-ems.com

