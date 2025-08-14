Soft Launch of Apex EMS Academy Showcases Industry-Leading Ventilation Training

Bob Page and New LifeLine EMS Instructors

LifeLine EMS Educators Credentialed in High Performance Ventilation Program as Instructors

You can not improve what you first don’t measure,” said Bob Page, “This course represents that mission in action.” — Bob Page

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeLine EMS proudly announces that eight of its educators have been officially credentialed as instructors for the High Performance Ventilation program, part of the internationally respected Manual Ventilation Academy. The three-day certification series, held earlier this week, culminated in the training of over 25 EMS clinicians using cutting-edge, evidence-based techniques to improve manual ventilation outcomes in prehospital settings.The event kicked off Monday August 4, 2025, with the Instructor-Provider course led by program creator and acclaimed EMS educator Bob Page, followed by two days of provider-level courses. These sessions focused on precision ventilatory support using the latest science and data-driven feedback systems.“You can not improve what you first don’t measure,” said Bob Page, “This course represents that mission in action.”Training tools included feedback manikins from Ambu EMS and Archeon Medical’s EOLife X device, which provides real-time insights into volume delivery, inspiratory timing, rate, and overall ventilation quality. These tools helped participants refine their skills with unprecedented accuracy.Each course concluded with a realistic, high-acuity simulation inside the newly constructed immersive simulation lab at Apex EMS Academy, located in North Hollywood. The simulation scenarios allowed clinicians to integrate their newly honed skills in high-pressure environments, bringing theory and data into practice.This program also marked the soft opening of Apex EMS Academy, a new initiative by LifeLine EMS dedicated to advancing EMS education. The academy is expected to officially launch this fall and will serve as a regional hub for simulation-based and evidence-driven EMS training.“Innovative and creative education has always been my foundation,” said Danielle Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at LifeLine EMS. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in the private EMS system in Cambridge, Massachusetts—where education provided was dynamic, evidence-based, and forward-thinking—I’ve rarely found that same standard replicated in most places across the country. Apex EMS Academy is our opportunity to deliver education that makes a difference in the lives of the learner and the patient. It represents a place where evidence-based education is used to deliver evidence-based medicine. We’re integrating mature, practical learning concepts and encouraging instructors to approach education differently, through immersive simulation, meaningful feedback, and a true focus on closing the gap for EMS clinicians at all levels. This launch is more than a soft opening; it’s a leap forward in how we prepare our providers.”With eight certified instructors now on staff, APEX EMS and local instructors from the APEX EMS Academy and LifeLine EMS are positioned to offer High Performance Ventilation courses to EMS professionals across Southern California and beyond, raising the bar on ventilatory management and resuscitation practices in the field. LifeLine EMS, through the class, improved BMV performance from 0-52% to 100% on all levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.