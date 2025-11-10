Oasis Diagnostics® and UCM Announce Partnership Enabling At-Home Saliva Collection for Next-Gen. Cancer Screening Test

Simplified Home Based Saliva Collection

Saliva Screening Test for Cancer Combining Proprietary Universal Cancer Biomarker with State of the Art Home Based Saliva Collection

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and UCM Technologies Announce Partnership to Enable At-Home Saliva Collection for Next-Generation Cancer Screening Test

UCM Technologies Inc., developer of the next-generation cancer screening test based on the CA-62 biomarker, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation (Vancouver, WA, USA). The partnership aims to integrate UCM’s proprietary early cancer detection assay with Oasis’s advanced saliva collection technology, paving the way for convenient, non-invasive, at-home testing.

The collaboration will focus on adapting UCM’s CA-62 chemiluminescent immunoassay—a highly sensitive and specific biomarker assay validated for early detection of multiple epithelial cancers—to Oasis’s saliva-based collection system. Oasis Diagnostics® is known for its pioneering oral-fluid collection devices, including systems incorporating specialized filtration technology designed to remove interfering substances while preserving diagnostic targets.

“This agreement represents an important step in making population-scale cancer screening simple, comfortable, and accessible,” said Paul Slowey, CEO of the Oasis Diagnostics. “Our joint goal is to bring laboratory-level diagnostic accuracy to the home environment. Oasis’s proprietary filter technology offers an elegant solution to saliva variability, helping ensure that the same high performance CA-62 cancer marker assay delivers in serum.”

Under the MOU, Oasis Diagnostics® will support optimization of its collection devices for use with the CA-62 biomarker platform, while UCM will conduct analytical and clinical validation studies to confirm performance equivalence between saliva and serum samples. Initial data indicate that the special filtration step used in Oasis’s kits effectively stabilizes the sample and removes components that can interfere with molecular assays—without loss of biomarker accuracy.

“We are excited to work with UCM Technologies on this next generation of molecular cancer screening,” said Dr. Paul D. Slowey, CEO of Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation. “Our mission has always been to expand the utility of saliva as a diagnostic fluid. Combining our collection and stabilization technology with UCM’s innovative assay will advance the possibilities for early detection and prevention.”

The partners plan to complete method-bridging and usability studies in 2025-26, with initial at-home pilot deployment expected soon after. The resulting at-home test could significantly increase participation in routine cancer screening by eliminating the need for clinical visits or blood draws.

About UCM Technologies Inc.

UCM Technologies Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, focused on the development and commercialization of highly sensitive biomarkers for early cancer detection. Its flagship assay, CA-62, has demonstrated over 90% sensitivity at 95% specificity across multiple epithelial malignancies and is validated for use in large-scale screening programs.

For more information, visit www.ucmtechnologies.com.

About Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation

Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation, based in Vancouver, Washington, is a global leader in saliva and oral fluid diagnostic technologies. The company’s product portfolio includes advanced devices for collection, filtration, stabilization, storage and testing of saliva for a wide range of molecular and immunodiagnostic applications.

For more information, visit www.4saliva.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

