Oasis Diagnostics® Joins Forces with Dentulu to Revolutionize Salivary Testing for Disease Detection and Risk Assessment

Oasis Diagnostics, Dentulu announce collaboration leveraging complementary strengths in salivary diagnostics, teledentistry to improve patient health outcomes

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation, a trailblazer in salivary diagnostics, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Dentulu, the leading innovator in Teledentistry. Together, with the expertise of renowned salivary diagnostics professional Dr. Paul Desmond Slowey, this collaboration marks a significant leap forward in leveraging salivary testing for early disease detection and risk assessment using biomarkers found in saliva.

Through this exclusive dental partnership, Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation will work alongside Dentulu to commercialize its state-of-the-art salivary technologies. Salivary testing has emerged as a highly promising avenue for the early detection and monitoring of various diseases, thanks to its non-invasive nature and the abundance of biomarkers found in saliva. This partnership with Dentulu will facilitate the widespread adoption and application of Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation's cutting-edge salivary tools and future, bringing transformative advancements to the field of dentistry and healthcare as a whole.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dentulu and Dr. Arash Hakhamian to pioneer the integration of salivary testing into routine dental check-ups as well as at-home consultations using Teledentistry” said Dr. Paul Desmond Slowey, CEO of Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation. "This partnership represents an exceptional opportunity to revolutionize disease detection, prevention, and personalized treatment plans, ultimately improving patient outcomes and empowering individuals to take control of their oral and overall health."

Under this collaboration, Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation will provide Dentulu with its innovative salivary testing solutions. These advancements will be integrated into Dentulu's cutting-edge digital dentistry platform, ensuring seamless incorporation into their mobile dental clinic and telehealth services. By combining Dentulu's nationwide Teledentistry network and software with Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation's salivary diagnostics and commercialization expertise, the partnership aims to deliver unparalleled patient experiences and significant advancements in preventive healthcare.

Dr. Paul Desmond Slowey, a distinguished authority in salivary testing and diagnostics, will lend his wealth of experience and insights to the partnership. With over three decades of expertise, Dr. Slowey will work closely with Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and Dentulu to develop comprehensive risk assessment protocols and disease detection algorithms, further enhancing the efficacy and accuracy of salivary testing.

"The collaboration between Dentulu and Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation represents a tremendous opportunity to revolutionize the field of salivary diagnostics and drive meaningful changes in healthcare," expressed Dr. Arash Hakhamian. "Together, we are committed to making disease detection and prevention more accessible, cost-effective, and comfortable for patients worldwide, by harnessing the power of saliva as a diagnostic tool."

This partnership between Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and Dentulu brings together the expertise of two industry leaders to drive innovation and advancement in salivary diagnostics. The collaboration will not only enable Dentulu to offer state-of-the-art salivary tests to its patients but also empower Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation to reach a broader audience and make a significant impact on disease detection and risk assessment. By leveraging the potential of salivary testing, this collaboration will pave the way for early intervention, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes.

The exclusive partnership between Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and Dentulu heralds a new era in oral healthcare, preventive medicine, and disease detection.