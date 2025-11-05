Submit Release
Clerk announces results of Southern District Appellate Judicial Commission election


5 November 2025


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, today announced the results of the election for the Southern District attorney member of the Appellate Judicial Commission.


The results of the election are:


Jeffrey M. Bauer 253 votes

Cole David Bradbury 1 vote

Robert L. Bradley 1 vote

James J. Kelleher V 1 vote

Craig E. Lowe 1 vote

Dan R. Nelson 1 vote

Rachel A. Riso 1 vote

Jason C. Smith 1 vote

Christopher D. Wade 1 vote


As the recipient of a majority of all valid votes cast, Jeffrey M. Bauer, of Springfield, is elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term beginning January 1, 2026. He will succeed Southern District attorney member Neil Chanter, whose term on the commission expires December 31, 2025.


Established under article V, section 25 of the Missouri Constitution, the Appellate Judicial Commission nominates three individuals for each judicial vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri and the Missouri Court of Appeals. The governor appoints one of these nominees to fill the vacancy.


Contact: Craig Street, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811


