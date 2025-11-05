Clerk announces results of Southern District Appellate Judicial Commission election
5 November 2025
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, today announced the results of the election for the Southern District attorney member of the Appellate Judicial Commission.
The results of the election are:
Jeffrey M. Bauer 253 votes
Cole David Bradbury 1 vote
Robert L. Bradley 1 vote
James J. Kelleher V 1 vote
Craig E. Lowe 1 vote
Dan R. Nelson 1 vote
Rachel A. Riso 1 vote
Jason C. Smith 1 vote
Christopher D. Wade 1 vote
As the recipient of a majority of all valid votes cast, Jeffrey M. Bauer, of Springfield, is elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term beginning January 1, 2026. He will succeed Southern District attorney member Neil Chanter, whose term on the commission expires December 31, 2025.
Established under article V, section 25 of the Missouri Constitution, the Appellate Judicial Commission nominates three individuals for each judicial vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri and the Missouri Court of Appeals. The governor appoints one of these nominees to fill the vacancy.
###
Contact: Craig Street, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District
(417) 895-6811
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.