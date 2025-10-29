Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Stevens vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals





29 October 2025





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the July 2025 appointment of Judge Cristian M. Stevens to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.





There are 14 applicants, of whom five are female. Three report being minority applicants. Six are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Six applicants work in the public sector, five work in the private sector, and three work in both. Of those in the public sector, six are judges. The applicants’ mean age is 47.7 years.





Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:

Shane K. Blank Madeline O. Connolly Heather R. Cunningham Joseph L. Goff Jr. Amanda L. Grellner Kathleen S. Hamilton Craig K. Higgins Timothy W. Inman Joan M. Lockwood Scott A. Millikan Corey R. Moon Jerel L. Poor II David E. Roland Grant W. Wobig





The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 2:40 p.m. Monday, November 17 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating; they will not be available online.





The commission is expected to meet at approximately noon Tuesday, November 18, after interviews conclude, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.





Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676



