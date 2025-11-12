Living Your Choice Expands Services With Addition of Family Concierge Specialist Melissa Chataigne

Melissa Chataigne, newest member of Living Your Choice Angela L. Clark, MBA, RN Owner & Family Concierge Specialist

Living Your Choice expands its footprint across California and Illinois, welcoming senior-living expert Melissa Chataigne as Family Concierge Specialist.

Melissa embodies our mission—her experience and holistic approach ensure families receive expert guidance and a compassionate partner through every step of their care journey.” — Angela L. Clark

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Living Your Choice , a trusted leader in senior-living advisory and placement services, is proud to announce its expansion across California and Illinois alongside the appointment of Melissa Chataigne as Family Concierge Specialist With over 16 years of experience helping older adults and their families navigate the aging journey, Melissa brings a holistic and compassionate approach to senior-living guidance. She will serve families throughout Los Angeles, as well as the greater Chicago region and surrounding communities in Illinois.“Melissa embodies our mission—her experience and holistic approach ensure families receive expert guidance and a compassionate partner through every step of their care journey.,” said Angela L. Clark, Owner of Living Your Choice.Melissa’s expertise spans the full continuum of senior care—from independent and assisted living to memory care and skilled nursing. Her personalized, family-centered approach helps clients find peace of mind while empowering older adults to view aging as a stage filled with opportunity, dignity, and purpose.“I believe aging is not just a process—it’s a journey that can be filled with grace, purpose, and meaning,” said Melissa Chataigne, Family Concierge Specialist at Living Your Choice. “I’m excited to help families across California and Illinois navigate these decisions with clarity and compassion.”The addition of Melissa Chataigne marks a key milestone in Living Your Choice’s expansion initiative, which aims to extend its no-cost, concierge-level support to families nationwide. By growing its reach across multiple states, Living Your Choice is deepening its commitment to making high-quality, personalized senior-living guidance accessible to more families than ever before.For more information about Melissa Chataigne and Living Your Choice’s Family Concierge services, visit www.livingyourchoice.com/melissa-chataigne

