MEC Violet Mathye commends law enforcement for tireless efforts in October

The Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, has commended law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts in promoting road safety throughout October, which is observed as Transport Month in South Africa.

The MEC applauded Limpopo Traffic Officers and other law enforcement agencies for their dedication to combating overloading and unroadworthy vehicles, which resulted in at least 32 minibuses being impounded for non-compliance with road traffic laws.

The MEC also highlighted the success of the Phuza Weekend operations, which saw 122 drunk drivers arrested during October. This achievement underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to making Limpopo’s roads safer for all road users.

The MEC further warned that law enforcement will continue to show no leniency to those who disregard traffic laws and endanger lives.

“As we move into the festive season, it is crucial that we remain vigilant and committed to road safety,” the MEC emphasised.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

