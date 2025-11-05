Historic Old Cherry Hills Home with Silo Hits the Market in Denver

Trish Bragg and Maggie Armstrong of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Represent the Iconic Property

The home was an original farmhouse in the neighborhood and is one of the oldest homes in Cherry Hills Village. The serenity here is unrivaled. ” — Trish Bragg

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the oldest and most iconic properties in Denver’s Old Cherry Hills neighborhood has been listed for $5,250,000. Represented by Trish Bragg and Maggie Armstrong of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR), the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom Spanish Revival spans over 6,630 square feet on over one acre.

Built in 1927, this meticulously restored and expanded estate blends timeless character with state-of-the-art updates. Once a neighborhood farmhouse, this enchanting property now stands as a luxurious retreat with a three-story grain silo, reimagined as a TV room and office, attached to a guest casita, and unmatched privacy in Cherry Hills Village.

When the current owners moved into the home, they did extensive renovations to the main residence and the silo. The silo was shored up with new I-beams, the footers were re-excavated, and they had a new foundation poured under the garage and casita. This amount of care ensures the silo will stand for another 100 years.

According to the owners, “We were able to use the original window frames, but reglazed the panes for better energy efficiency, and we used many of the building materials from the main house to tie the silo décor to the rest of the property. The doors were custom crafted to match the original 1920s doors in the house.” Preserving these details was important, with an end goal of creating a flexible space for house guests, kids, additional office space, or even a place for a live-in relative or nanny.

Trish Bragg, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR said, “The home was an original farmhouse in the neighborhood and is one of the oldest homes in Cherry Hills Village. The serenity here is unrivaled. With a rural feeling, the property is just minutes away from the city.” Tucked away between two lanes, there are two long gravel driveways with gates to the property – one on Tufts and one on Stanford, and half the roundabout is heated for the snowy Colorado winters.

The main residence features a brand-new wing with a spacious main floor primary suite and patio access which includes a spa, wood burning fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. The top to bottom renovation tripled the size of the kitchen which includes a large butcher block island, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, custom hood, and high-end appliances and finishes.

The finished basement includes a full home gym, wet bar, wine tasting cellar, and home theater. All new electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems throughout. The clay tile roof has been restored and the interior walls retexturized.

“What I love most about the house is the living area. We have hosted many large parties where guests can split off into different conversation areas, yet it still feels cozy when it’s just the family hanging out,” said the owner. “We also love the outdoor spaces. The front porch is sheltered and always cool in the summer. The back courtyard has been the site of many hot tub heart-to-hearts, fireplace gatherings and ping-pong tournaments.”

“People have responded positively to the uniqueness of the silo as well as its practicality, especially the privacy of the office,” said Maggie Armstrong, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR. “I think this home will appeal to someone who values peace and quiet in a busy world.”

This estate is a landmark that’s been reimagined for today’s lifestyle without losing its heritage. From the lovingly preserved silo to the cutting-edge comforts inside, every detail speaks to craftsmanship, legacy, and livability. Looking to downsize, the current owners are ready to allow the next owners to love the home as much as they do.

