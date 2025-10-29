LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Listing of Luma House, Vail Valley’s Modern Retreat Overflowing with Light

4380 June Point Exterior Autumn 4380 June Point Winter 4380 June Point Interior 4380 June Point Interior Winter 4380 June Point Autumn

Avant-garde Masterpiece Boasts Stunning Views Of Multiple Mountain Peaks

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the listing of Luma House, a contemporary oeuvre in the sought-after Vail Valley.

In the Clouds, Among the Rainbows. With walls of glass that frame sweeping views, Luma House is a private mountain retreat with close proximity to Vail and Beaver Creek. Light floods every space, framing panoramic views of aspen groves and mountain landscapes. From the valley floor to the towering peaks above, this jewel box is the ideal home for outdoor enthusiasts who value nature, privacy, and serenity.

Where Light Lives. The name Luma House is based on the Latin word luma which means light, brightness, or illumination, as this home fills with light and the perspective evolves throughout the day from sunrise to sunset.

As the owners shared, “We love how the contemporary architecture, natural materials, and expansive views always keep us connected to the mountains of Colorado when we’re in the home. It’s so inspiring to live in such a unique place. The architect, Brian Sipes, did an amazing job, almost making the home disappear into its surroundings through the clean lines, thoughtful view angles and refined materials.” Due to Sipes’ inspiration and ingenuity, Luma House is the only Colorado property featured in New View, Twenty Magnificent Homes by Mountain West Architects, due out in December.

A sanctuary for art and design. Avid contemporary art collectors and philanthropists, the owners were drawn to the house to showcase some of their most loved works. “We collect a lot of works that interact with and reflect the environment that they’re in. The natural light and diverse landscapes in Luma House let our art come alive to realize the true beauty of the works themselves and their surroundings.”

Represented by Barbara Gardner and Alex Griffin, global real estate advisors with LIV SIR, this five-bedroom, six-bath residence has 4,927 square feet of living space including a showstopping main level, where the panoramic views begin immediately upon entering the home. The cantilevered living room, extending across the valley below, gives a sense that the home floats above its surroundings. Perched on 2.5 acres near the top of the neighborhood, Luma House is bordered by protected wilderness on two sides.

“From every angle, you have unobstructed 270-degree views. From the highest peaks to the valley floor, we have a unique vantage point to see so many of Colorado’s beautiful landscapes, the forest of aspens, the alpine peaks across the valley, and high desert hills further to the west. This home blends seamlessly into the mountains and immerses you in nature,” added the owners.

Modern, high-end European finishes are found throughout the home. The kitchen is outfitted with Cesar cabinetry for European elegance and simplicity. Kitchens and bathrooms are equipped with Hans Grohe fixtures. Legrand smart lighting provides convenience and adds to the ambient environment within the home.

Outdoors, a mix of evergreen, aspen and perennial landscapes flank the home, adding a variety of native foliage and bringing dramatic swaths of color to the yard. Smart landscape design gives way to enjoyment of the lush gardens inside and outside of the home.

The owners also noted, “The personality of the house changes each season, from lush green forest in the summer to golden aspens in autumn to the pure white landscape covered in snow during winter months. In each season, the expansive glass windows bring the outside in. We have always thought of this home as our personal mountain sanctuary. From the moment you walk in, you feel inspiration as if you’re in the wilderness. It’s truly the best of both worlds with privacy yet the convenience of being in a community.”

World-class skiing beckons at Vail and Beaver Creek, both just minutes away. Year-round recreation options include golf, hiking, biking, and fly-fishing. There are abundant options for dining, shopping, and entertainment, including performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Luma House provides endless opportunities to enjoy the Colorado mountain lifestyle, all from a private retreat in the heart of the Vail Valley.

The home is being offered for $5,650,000

Photo/Video Credit: Macky Bowlin and Ryan Neil, 360 Productions

