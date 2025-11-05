ISD Introduces UltraBatch Dynamic Pick Workstation: The Force Multiplier That Boosts Automation Performance by 33%

ISD Introduces UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Pick Workstation The Force Multiplier That Boosts Existing Automation Performance by 33%

Dynamic Batch Picking Workstation transforms underperforming ASRS, goods-to-person, and pick-to-light systems into productivity powerhouses, cutting labor 50%

Your significant-dollar automation investment might be operating at only 73% of its actual capacity. We’re seeing order fulfillment operations and distribution centers struggle with the same challenge” — Ed Romaine

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIXOM, Mich – ISD – Integrated Systems Design, announced the UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Picking Workstation is now available to augment existing goods-to-person (GTP), automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), and pick-to-light (PTL) systems regardless of the OEM’s technology, model, and age. The UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Picking Workstation addresses the critical challenge facing order fulfillment and distribution centers: maximizing ROI from new or existing automated systems that either underperform their potential or simply require higher levels of performance.The UltraBatch is a dynamic batch picking workstation, which enhances the automated system’s performance. Operations across retail, 3PL, automotive, and ecommerce facilities report throughput increases of 33% per operator while achieving 99.9% picking accuracy and reducing total system labor requirements by 50%.“Your significant-dollar automation investment might be operating at only 73% of its actual capacity,” said Ed Romaine, VP of Marketing & Business Development at ISD. “We’re seeing order fulfillment operations and distribution centers struggle with the same challenge. They invested in ASRS, or goods-to-person systems, but their picking procedures, processes, or human operator inefficiencies are preventing them from capturing the full system benefits and ROI. The UltraBatch dynamic batch picking workstation solves this dilemma by transforming how operators interact with automation presentations and will benefit all operators from the weakest to the superstars.”The Problem: Expensive Automation Systems Operating Below CapacityDistribution centers across North America face mounting pressure to process more orders with fewer resources. Organizations invested hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in automated storage and retrieval systems, carousels, VLMs, pick-to-light, and other goods-to-person technologies, expecting dramatic productivity improvements. The automation delivers items efficiently to the workstations, but single-order processing and manual batch picking create bottlenecks that limit overall throughput.Traditional pick-to-light and ASRS workstations often manage one order at a time or, at best, use manual batch picking processes. SKUs are delivered to an operator that picks the required quantity for each SKU and places it in “Order A” until completed, then starts “Order B.” This sequential process wastes valuable automation presentations. When multiple orders require the same SKU, the automation must present that SKU multiple times.Math reveals inefficiency. GTP presents a SKU to the operator. The operator picks three pieces for one order, and the SKU is returned to the GTP system. Minutes later, the same SKU returns to pick two pieces on a different order. That’s two storage and retrieval cycles for five total picks when the intelligent dynamic batch picking workstation could have captured all five units in one presentation. These multiple SKU retrievals and storage activities, when multiplied over an hour, shift, day, and year, result in dramatic waste.The Solution: Dynamic Batch Picking That Adapts in Real TimeThe UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Picking Workstation introduces intelligent software that analyzes all of the order’s characteristics. The software optimizes the orders according to their profiles, including SKU commonality, quantity on hand, container size, and shipping requirements. The software then sends the orders to the UltraBatch for picking. This dynamic batching minimizes storage and retrieval presentations while maximizing picks per cycle.Operators process up to 15 orders simultaneously at an ergonomic UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Pick Workstation that is equipped with pick-to-light guidance at each order location. Totes or shippers are automatically inducted into the UltraBatch without any human intervention. When the operator is ready to pick, the inventory SKU is presented for picking, the system finds all active orders requiring that SKU and activates their pick lights indicating it’s an active order, and displays the quantity needed. The operator picks the total quantity needed and distributes items to the active order containers following visual light prompts. This batch methodology reduces storage and retrieval cycles dramatically while maintaining perfect accuracy through light-directed verification.“The beauty of the UltraBatch is its simplicity,” Romaine explained. “Operators don’t need special skills or extensive training. The pick-to-light displays tell them exactly where each item goes and how many pieces to place. We’re seeing new operators reach full productivity within hours because the system eliminates decision-making, walking, and idle time or deadheading while reducing the chance for errors.” Romaine continued, “we see every operator improve their performance up to 33% at once. From new employees to your seasoned “order picking operator rock stars,” it’s an immediate improvement.”The ergonomic design positions up to 15 order totes at optimal working height, while a center position handles single-line orders automatically. Automated conveyor systems manage all order induction and discharge without operator intervention. Completed orders move automatically to packing stations while new orders flow into position seamlessly. As one order is completed, a new order is automatically inducted. The operator is constantly picking and putting inventory into a full queue of open orders.Measurable Impact: Productivity Gains That Transform OperationsThe fiscal impact of UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Picking Workstation implementation extends beyond simple throughput improvements. Operations report multiple compounding benefits that strengthen competitive positioning and enable growth without proportional cost increases.Labor optimization is the most immediate benefit. The 50% reduction in system labor requirements comes from handling the same order volume with fewer operators. A facility processing 10,000 orders daily with 12 operators can keep that volume with six UltraBatch-equipped positions. This efficiency reduces payroll costs while improving job satisfaction through ergonomic design that eliminates fatigue-inducing repetitive movements.Extended order cutoff times capture additional revenue by accepting orders later in the day while keeping next-day delivery commitments. The enhanced throughput enables facilities to process late-afternoon orders that previously would have rolled to the next business day. This competitive advantage drives customer loyalty in markets where delivery speed determines market share.Peak season scalability addresses volume spikes without emergency hiring or equipment additions. The dynamic batching software adapts automatically to changing order profiles during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or holiday rushes. Operations maintain service levels during critical periods while controlling overtime costs and avoiding temporary labor expenses.Accuracy improvements eliminate costly errors that damage customer relationships and inflate operational costs. The 99.99% accuracy rate achieved through pick-to-light verification reduces returns processing, customer service

